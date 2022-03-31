Midlands Voices: Protect the physician-patient relationship

The Nebraska Legislature is in session and making life-changing decisions regarding women’s health. As a licensed physician, board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology with more than 20 years of experience, I feel compelled to speak out and make sure Nebraskans know how extremely dangerous this legislation is and the lasting impacts it will have for generations to come.

LB 933 would outlaw abortion in Nebraska. The goal is to stop elective abortion in the state, but the fallout affects how doctors like me can safely provide medical care. It may surprise you, but all obstetricians, even those who are anti-abortion, need the option to end a pregnancy in emergency situations. It’s the standard of care.

It misses the nuances, the art of medicine. Under the measure, doctors who end a pregnancy would face a felony charge and up to 20 years in prison. This will make us think first of potential criminal charges before providing necessary, sometimes emergent, medical care. No patients or situations are the same, so to pass blanket bills like this are reckless at best and could be deadly at worst.

Here are some examples to illustrate my point. These are all patients of mine. Details are altered for HIPPA reasons:

A woman who was 22 weeks pregnant came to my ER seizing from eclampsia, at risk for a stroke. A fetus does not have functioning lungs at this age and cannot survive on its own. The only treatment is to abort the pregnancy. Really picture this woman in front of you, seizing as her blood pressure skyrockets. It’s terrifying.

Another patient with uncontrolled diabetes and three previous cesarean sections had an ultrasound at 23 weeks. It showed the fetus had stopped developing from the waist down. The condition wasn’t survivable for the fetus. The further along she is, the riskier delivery is. Especially since she’s had C-sections, she could experience life-threatening hemorrhage and/or infection of her wound.

Another patient, a mother of four holding her 9-month-old daughter, found out she was pregnant after discovering a cancerous lump on her breast. The oncologist refused to provide chemotherapy because she was pregnant.

Every patient was devastated, as was I.

These are the situations we as doctors face every day. I never want to hesitate to treat a patient in an emergency because I have to think of what might happen to me legally. Do I run the risk of a felony for acting? Or run the risk of maternal death and a malpractice suit for not? I’m in court either way.

I recently visited the Nebraska State Capitol to meet with several senators as well as the organizations — including the National Catholic Conference — that helped draft the current bill. I was told in the above scenarios, yes, doctors would be charged with a felony, but we would be able to defend our actions in court.

Your obstetrician, the one who delivered your baby, is collateral damage here.

That cavalier thinking and the fear it will instill may result in an obstetrician shortage in Nebraska, especially rural areas. The threat of criminal charges could have a chilling effect on the availability and recruitment of obstetricians to our state. In addition, those of us who practice both obstetrics and gynecology may decide to stop seeing pregnant patients due to the increased personal liability.

This is why so many doctors and medical groups oppose LB 933. The Nebraska Medical Association opposes this bill. I attended the meeting of the legislative committee of the NMA when the bill was discussed and I was struck by the visual of young doctors on the screen overwhelmingly opposing this abortion ban. I also created an online petition for doctors who oppose this bill and in three days, over 100 Nebraska physicians signed on. Dozens more have contacted me to see how they could help. These are your obstetricians.

We are all asking that doctors not be charged criminally with a felony, the equivalent of manslaughter, or be reported to the state for “unprofessional behavior,” for using our best medical knowledge and judgment to take care of patients in desperate situations.

Physicians in Nebraska believe all health care decisions should be left to us and our patients. It’s a relationship we view as sacred. Let us do our jobs and provide the medical care our patients need to live healthy productive lives.

Contact your state senator. Oppose legislative bill 933. Trust us. Trust women. Protect the physician-patient relationship.