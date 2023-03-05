For 40 years, I taught the basic psychopathology course in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s doctoral clinical psychology program. My former students will affirm that I’ve been a persistent critic of psychiatric diagnosis and overuse of psychiatric drugs. Nevertheless, I was appalled by John Rosemond’s column in the Feb. 13 World-Herald.
Rosemond claims that ADHD and other psychiatric disorders “don’t exist.” However, complete understanding of the science shows it may not be a something, but it’s not a nothing either. The real problem with psychiatric diagnosis is that it presumes that disorders are categorical, like physical diseases — you either “have” the flu or you don’t.
Psychiatric disorders aren’t categorical. They overlap and intercorrelate far more than physical diagnoses, and their boundaries with normality are indistinct, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t exist. They just don’t arrange themselves into neat categories. Rosemond goes on to claim that there are no known biological factors in ADHD, and surmises that it is therefore due to environmental factors. His argument thus ranges from a philosophical straw man to a dangerous false claim that could influence parents to fear potentially life-changing treatment for their children.
It’s beyond reasonable scientific doubt that disorders diagnosed as ADHD are affected by both genetic and environmental factors. Many of the same genes are also implicated in autism, developmental disability, obsessive compulsive disorder and schizophrenia. There are dozens of those genes, and the disorders they cause reflect specific combinations in specific individuals. The common factor is subtle compromise of biological brain development. Developmental compromise leads to psychological impairment.
Psychological treatment (but not the kind that Rosemond professes) is beneficial to the vast majority of people who are diagnosed with ADHD. Many also benefit from medication. The problem is, we can’t predict very accurately which patients will respond best to which treatment. The solution is a pragmatic trial-and-test approach, systematically assessing individual features rather than applying diagnostic labels, to identify the best treatment combination for each individual patient. This takes time, experience, and up-to-date expertise. Failure to make those investments is what poor psychiatric practice and Rosemond’s prescriptions have in common.
OWH Midlands Voices February 2023
