Midlands Voices: Public mental health corridor proposal could change many lives

Every once in a while, we get a chance to do something really meaningful and good.

Now is that time.

Douglas County has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to accomplish a remarkably good achievement that could change the lives of people with mental disabilities and their families across our community. Using available federal COVID recovery American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and publicly owned property and facilities, we are poised to take a giant step forward in providing critically needed long-term residential mental health care for our mentally disabled population.

By forging an ongoing public-private mental health care consortium, we can coordinate the mental health services currently provided by three publicly owned healthcare neighbors — federal (VA), state (UNMC) and local (Douglas County Health Center, or DCHC) — to form a public health corridor on 42nd Street to fill a gaping hole in our local mental health services continuum. This is good public policy and good fiscal responsibility.

Here are the facts:

Currently, our community has no long-term residential mental health care capacity.

A high percentage of those incarcerated in Douglas County Correctional Center (DCCC) are in need of mental health care.

We currently have over $50 million in federal COVID relief (ARPA) funds.

On 42nd Street, from Dodge Street south to Center Street, we currently have three large neighboring public health campuses (VA, UNMC, and DCHC) providing a wide range of mental health services, as well as long-term residential physical disability health care largely funded by Medicaid and Medicare.

By using and connecting available federal funds (ARPA, Medicaid, and Medicare), publicly owned properties and facilities, and local existing service providers, we can meet the need for long-term residential mental disability health care. We already do this for the critically physically disabled in our community at DCHC’s Cavanaugh Care Center facility on 42nd Street, largely funded by Medicaid and Medicare.

By collaborating, we can access more federal Medicaid and Medicare dollars to offset the cost of operations going forward using the model we now use to pay for about 80% of DCHC’s operations.

In contrast, by law, mentally ill inmates at the DCCC are not eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. As a result, the care for the high percentage of those mentally ill inmates at DCCC is paid for by you — the Douglas County property owner and taxpayer.

Many of these mentally ill inmates are incarcerated on minor charges due to their mental illness and return again and again.

If we treat their illness in a safe, secure mental health section of the DCCC, we could reduce this extremely high recidivism rate, more would become eligible for Medicaid and Medicare upon release, and the property tax bill for those mentally ill repeat offenders would decrease. This could be achieved by modernizing and upgrading existing publicly owned vacant space in both the DCHC and the DCCC to serve as separate, safe, and secure mental health facilities.

We should invite public and private community health care providers to participate in this Public Health Care consortium to assist in realizing this opportunity for a much longer-term solution with a realistic financial plan. The public-private mental health consortium could be used to supplement healthcare staff to further offset operational costs. At the very least, we should recognize that it is in the best interest of taxpayers and the disabled to transparently evaluate the following:

First, an immediate detailed assessment of the costs of the proposed new land acquisition and new construction compared to the utilization of available publicly owned property and facilities.

Second, a one-, two-, and five-year analyses of operating costs and the costs to local taxpayers beyond the construction phase should be conducted.

This should closely examine opportunities for savings on property tax expenditure on corrections costs and the utilization of public and private healthcare consortium operational assistance.

This could truly be something meaningful and good for us all.