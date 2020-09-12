Midlands Voices: Public-private cyber partnership can boost Nebraska's economy, safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The rapid emergence and diffusion of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things and Big Data have dramatically transformed how the world operates. It has never been easier to collaborate, innovate and share information. But it has also never been easier to disrupt and exploit vulnerabilities across governments, economies and industries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare our dependence on digital technologies and cyberspace for every facet of life. As cyberattacks continue to increase in frequency, magnitude and sophistication, we remain dangerously unprepared to defend our networks, data and digital ecosystems.

A nonpartisan U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission, co-established by Nebraska’s U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, warned in March that we are “at risk, not only from a catastrophic cyberattack but from millions of daily intrusions disrupting everything from financial transactions to the inner workings of our electoral system.”

The increasingly persistent cyber-enabled campaigns against the U.S. target both government institutions and corporations to steal technology, exfiltrate sensitive information, influence the U.S. population and interrupt American democratic processes undermining our prosperity, security and stability.