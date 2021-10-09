Midlands Voices: Public-private partnerships have helped Omaha, can strengthen city's library system

Early in Brad’s first term in the Unicameral in the late 1980s, the Omaha school board had outlived its headquarters location at Joslyn Castle. The castle, an iconic structure anchoring the historic Joslyn neighborhood, was in danger of being sold to a private developer. At community urging, Brad worked with the Legislature and the Omaha school board to sell the Joslyn Castle to the State of Nebraska. The state, in time, placed Joslyn Castle, including its gardens and grounds, in the hands of the Joslyn Castle Trust that has raised hundreds and thousands of dollars from both the public and private sectors with the promise that it will never be sold for private development.

Clearly public projects are operated solely for the benefit of the public, and the services they offer are open to all in a community. Traditionally, arenas and parks are public projects. However, in Omaha, the CHI Center and TD Ameritrade Park would never have happened without involvement by the public and private sectors working together. The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA) successfully managed the development and is managing the operations of both. The mayor and the City Council select the members of the MECA Board and the city approves MECA’s financial decisions.