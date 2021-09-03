Midlands Voices: Public should be concerned about these flaws in new juvenile center

A new juvenile justice center is rising in downtown Omaha. The center includes a new tower to house the juvenile courts and supporting service centers for court-involved youth, as well as a four-story youth detention facility. I don’t question the need for new courtrooms. As a visiting judge, I sat in the present courtrooms, which were small and inadequate. Services for families were spread out all over downtown.
In regard to the youth center, the Public Building Commission paid $189,833 for the Chinn report to identify best practices for building a kids’ jail and then ignored the report’s recommendations against a downtown, multi-story juvenile detention facility near the adult detention facility.
Citizens never got the right to vote on this $120 million project despite our best efforts. I represented former Supreme Court Judge David Lanphier, who filed suit to seek a declaration that the project should be subject to a vote of the people. The District Court denied our request.
A private corporation, a so-called “public-private partnership,” which could award no-bid contracts, was created to oversee the project, and taxpayers’ money was further distanced from public oversight. Interestingly, four of the current Douglas County Board members are members of that nonprofit’s board. It allows them to do through the corporation what they probably cannot do directly. Citizens, parents, stakeholders, and staff were not included in planning.
This continues to be a real estate deal gone wrong for the county but mostly for our kids. Millions of dollars that should be invested in programming and direct aid to at-risk youth are being channeled to special interests, with the result being an unnecessary detention facility.
The Jail Standards Board met on Aug. 13 and approved the design of the Douglas County Youth Center with not a single representative from the county or the private corporation that oversees the project present. I was there, and that approval was not as full throated as some would have you believe but, instead, was the product of what the board felt was their lack of power under Title 18, the regulations which govern the construction of new juvenile detention facilities.
They were frustrated that the need for the new facility — which staff described as a situation where someone who had an adequate house just wanted to build a new one (their words, not mine) — was not a part of the criteria for approval. They questioned why a new facility was needed since the 42nd and Woolworth Street campus was a fully licensed facility with greater capacity and was better located. The current cost of the 64-bed downtown kids’ jail is $39 million. Renovation of the 42nd Street facility, with 33% more capacity and located on three acres, is estimated at half the cost.
The board cited four specific problems the county must address before occupancy will be granted:
(1) Juveniles who are charged in adult court must be completely separated from those who are charged in juvenile court, which will be challenging under the present configuration of the rooms.
(2) Does “natural lighting” reach all of the sleeping rooms?
(3) The plan to prepare meals at 42nd Street and transport them downtown is unacceptable.
(4) Adequate parking for staff and visitors must be provided.
The sleeping rooms planned for the new kids’ jail are 11 feet by 7 feet — 13 square feet smaller than existing rooms at 42nd Street, with no windows to the outside world and which can never be expanded to dual occupancy rooms, which would require a minimum of 90 square feet. Moreover, modern theory argues that outcomes for youth are vastly improved when they receive services in their own homes.
We may be building an obsolete facility, but its small size is its best feature: We cannot detain as many kids! If you agree that this a bad idea, tell your County Board member and keep watch!
Patrick R. McDermott, of Omaha, is a retired county court judge of the 5th Judicial District.