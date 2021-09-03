Midlands Voices: Public should be concerned about these flaws in new juvenile center

This continues to be a real estate deal gone wrong for the county but mostly for our kids. Millions of dollars that should be invested in programming and direct aid to at-risk youth are being channeled to special interests, with the result being an unnecessary detention facility.

The Jail Standards Board met on Aug. 13 and approved the design of the Douglas County Youth Center with not a single representative from the county or the private corporation that oversees the project present. I was there, and that approval was not as full throated as some would have you believe but, instead, was the product of what the board felt was their lack of power under Title 18, the regulations which govern the construction of new juvenile detention facilities.

They were frustrated that the need for the new facility — which staff described as a situation where someone who had an adequate house just wanted to build a new one (their words, not mine) — was not a part of the criteria for approval. They questioned why a new facility was needed since the 42nd and Woolworth Street campus was a fully licensed facility with greater capacity and was better located. The current cost of the 64-bed downtown kids’ jail is $39 million. Renovation of the 42nd Street facility, with 33% more capacity and located on three acres, is estimated at half the cost.