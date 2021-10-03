Midlands Voices: Put child welfare in Douglas, Sarpy Counties back in hands of the state

The Nebraska Legislature Special Investigative and Oversight Committee for the Eastern Service Area continues to examine ongoing problems with St. Francis Ministries, a Kansas-based nonprofit contracted to provide ongoing case management services to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Children and Family Services (CFS). As the investigation proceeds, it is imperative that the committee understand that it is fundamentally inappropriate to allow this work to be outsourced to an unaccountable third party.

The well-being and safety of vulnerable young Nebraskans ought to be in the hands of employees of the State of Nebraska, who are directly accountable to the taxpayers they serve.

To appreciate the gravity of the situation, it’s helpful to look at the history of the relationship between private contractors and CFS in Nebraska. Not long after its inception in 2007, CFS outsourced the responsibility of keeping vulnerable Nebraskan children safe to five private contractors, or one contract for each of the five service areas of Nebraska. Within six months, two of these contracts ended due to inadequate management and financial shortfalls. Within the first year, this was true for all but one contract, that of the Eastern Service Area, which is made up of Douglas and Sarpy Counties.