Midlands Voices: Putin’s war, Russian oil and climate change

Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine has brought swift condemnation from nearly the whole world. Punishing sanctions by the United States, the EU countries and other global partners have been implemented with the goal of crippling the Russian economy.

At a time when Europeans and Americans are already struggling with rapid inflation, higher energy prices would add to the economic strain. What we have learned is that America’s fossil fuel dependence is hampering our ability to respond to Russia’s attack.

A few other highly relevant things happened recently:

Temperatures in Omaha reached over 70 degrees on three consecutive days, reaching a record high of 79 degrees on March 2;

The state is below normal snowfall this winter;

A brush fire erupted in Omaha along Interstate 80, attributed to record high temperature, and perhaps most notably,

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released it’s sixth assessment report summarizing the latest scientific research on climate change impacts, adaptation, and vulnerabilities of the planet and its inhabitants.

The first three events reflect the local effects of climate change. They affirm what we already know: that the world is hotter and drier and that it will become more so in coming decades. We know that these changes are largely the result of excess carbon emissions related to burning fossil fuels. The IPCC report confirms other things we know: climate change has exacerbated food and water insecurity, extreme weather disasters, droughts, floods, wildfires, declines in human physical and mental health, species loss and extinctions, and vector-borne diseases in regions around the world. It emphasized that human efforts to adapt to these changes are woefully inadequate, underfunded and in many cases, too late. The climate is changing at a pace that may outstrip our abilities to adapt.

We urgently need a new approach.

Reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, both foreign and domestic, would give us a geopolitical advantage and alter the calamitous trajectory of climate change. Support for renewable sources like wind and solar, and new carbon capture technologies are a great start but are not a silver bullet to solve immediate problems. A more direct mechanism is to shift the burden for the ongoing damage caused by greenhouse gas emissions (carbon primarily) to those entities responsible for generating them (oil, gas and coal producers) by pricing carbon.

Placing a price on carbon creates an economic signal to emitters that they must either transform their activities and reduce carbon emissions — or pay a price for their continued destructive carbon pollution. A well-designed carbon pricing policy would lead the world in transitioning away from fossil fuels. This would include imposing a steadily increasing carbon price on each ton of greenhouse gas that companies emit, then returning those revenues back to the consumers (the American people) in the form of a “carbon cashback” to offset higher energy prices. A third strategy could include a border carbon adjustment mechanism, a fee on certain imported products, based on the amount of CO2 emissions incorporated in them in order to equalize the cost of carbon-based products between countries. The European Union already plans to implement such a tariff and it is expected to incentivize EU countries to import lower carbon-intensive goods made in the U.S. where higher environmental standards exist. This could include natural gas, which is 40% cleaner than Russian gas, as Rep. Don Bacon pointed out in a recent town hall. A BCAM enforced by the U.S. could inflict far greater damage to Russia’s economy than sanctions, especially if coordinated with the EU. Some Republicans in Congress are expressing support for a BCAM, and some, including Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, also want a domestic carbon tax. He noted, “If you’re serious about climate, put a price on carbon.”

The IPCC’s report calls carbon pricing “the most powerful and efficient” strategy available to reduce emissions. It is also a tool that will free us from the bonds of imported oil and gas, allowing the United States to more nimbly and strongly react to Russia and other rogue states.

The war in Ukraine is a terrible moment in human history but it is also an important opportunity for America to pivot from the burden of fossil fuel dependence to a clean energy society that will yield a brighter geopolitical, economic, and climate future by implementing a price on carbon. We urge our Nebraska senators Sasse, Fischer, and representatives Bacon, Fortenberry and Smith to support this policy now.

This article was submitted by Dr. Alison Freifeld, Ann Harms, Dr. Frances Mendenhall, Leanne Paetz, Magan Smith, Annette Smith, Sandy Lehr and Madeleine Para.