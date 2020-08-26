Midlands Voices: Ranked choice voting would better serve the public

Nebraska’s Unicameral has been a model to the nation for years. We have opportunity to add to that legacy. We could further improve on our states processes by adopting nonpartisan primaries and ranked choice voting.
A past president stated: “America is a constant work in progress. What gives each new generation purpose is to take up the unfinished work of the last and carry it further — to speak out for what’s right, to challenge an unjust status quo, and to imagine a better world.”
George Washington, when addressing party politics stated, “they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people.”
Dwight Eisenhower said, “Extremes to the right and left of any political party are always wrong.” He also said that “It is only common sense to recognize that the great bulk of American, whether Republican or Democrat, face many common problems and agree on a number of basic objectives.”
Nebraska had a nice list of politicians that were able to shake the party yoke and thus became important and significant players in our government. Among those where George Norris, Bob Kerry, Ben Nelson and Chuck Hagel. When he took office it appeared Ben Sasse may follow that trend as well, but a fear of being primaried seems to have led him to choose to withdraw from the public eye and join with the more timid regarding impeachment and confirmations until after the primaries. After he won his primary, in a red state, Sasse is virtually assured reelection, and, of course, now he has taken strong positions against the president. Preprimary he was effectively muzzled by the party and after the primary faces minimal competition.
When we as citizens and voters become more tribal, based on race, religion and geography, our government becomes less effective. When all voters, including independents, feel like winners and losers post-election, based on their vote, it is conceivable that nearly half of voters will feel their views are less important than the party base.
In the book “Vexed,” James Mumford points out that Americans, because of our partisan system, are forced to buy packages. Issues like abortion, immigration and the death penalty shackle voters to parties.
Dark money feeds acrimony based on these issues. Yet some 50 years later we are in similar positions. In the meantime the entities that have financed the politicians have benefited from tax breaks and favor from state legislators who have promoted laws that benefit their interests.
Ranked choice voting could be a cure. In a ranked choice system, if our first vote is for the least popular candidate, our second place vote would be delegated to a specific candidate and so on, down the line until one of the candidates has over 50% support.
How could that system help us? Multiple remaining options would remedy the problems we have in the Sasse/Janiek race. If we early vote in the primaries and our candidate drops out, we will not have wasted our vote. The negative campaigning and the ominous commercials we constantly have to watch sponsored by PACs and dark money would become less effective. Candidates would want to be less negative toward opponents because they still would be interested in becoming voter’s second or third choice and this negativity would most likely work against the candidate.
A ranked choice, or nonpartisan, system would eliminate the power of the parties to work from the extremes and would minimize the one-issue effect by taking away the need to vote for “packages” that includes divisive issues.
This system has already taken hold in Maine, even after the legislature tried to override a citizen’s referendum. Four other states are using similar methods for elections, as are dozens of large municipalities.
The partisan issues our forefathers and presidents warned us of have taken hold on the national and state level.
Organizations like Rank the Vote Nebraska, Represent Us and Common Cause are working to implement changes. Nebraska should take up the work of our prior generations and adopt these methods and take the power out of the hands of the large corporations, PACs and the parties, and return it to the people where it belongs.
Wesley S. Dodge, an attorney in Omaha, is a board member of Common Cause Nebraska and an organizer of Represent Us Omaha.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!