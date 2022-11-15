Midlands Voices: Reading scores go up with good writing instruction

Eighth-grade math and reading scores have taken a big hit, but it’s no surprise to teachers like me. Test scores began falling before the pandemic. Some of my students took the National Assessment of Educational Progress test during the last school year. There are ways to improve the mediocre results released this week.

Poor reading comprehension scores often reflect inadequate writing instruction. Good writing helps to clarify thinking, but not every school teaches writing well. Sometimes it’s because we’ve forgotten how to keep the three Rs in the forefront.

I was fortunate to attend a downtown public high school that had a long history of holding students to high standards of writing proficiency. Omaha Central, Nebraska’s oldest high school, dates back to 1859. The basic academic writing I learned there served as the foundation for my future success in college and informed my work as a teacher and writer.

The children of billionaire investor Warren Buffett went to Central as did NFL legend Gale Sayers. Others are writer Tillie Olsen, construction leader Peter Kiewit, and artist Jay Milder. Graduates include a Nobel Prize winner, military heroes, judges, actors, doctors, researchers, and average Joes.

Every Central student was required to complete a set number of themes every school year. Each student knew in no uncertain terms that these formal essays were mandatory prerequisites for graduation. I recall being sternly warned that all themes were kept in a special file in the school office, and I was convinced it was true.

Themes followed the traditional five-paragraph format with emphasis on Standard English as well as content and precise format. Students purchased the school’s paper stylebook that was originally copyrighted in 1921. The stylebook describes the uniform detailed grading procedure for essays in each grade level. It’s still used.

Errors within each essay were marked with the corresponding rule number in the stylebook, and students had to write out the rule along with each correction. I quickly learned it was easier to carefully proofread and produce a well-written essay than to labor over the required revisions.

Even students who enjoyed writing (as I did) often dreaded the high-stakes theme assignments. Central High graduates — every single one of them — met the demanding writing standard for decades, however.

Most graduates later express gratitude for having acquired solid writing skills through this regimental method. Alumni frequently post their appreciation on social media.

I later taught freshmen composition as a graduate assistant at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. I had never taken the course myself because I tested out of it. Few of the college students I taught had attended middle or high schools that required rigorous writing instruction.

When I began teaching English for Omaha Public Schools in 2007, eighth-graders were still required to take an annual descriptive writing exam. Teachers across the district were taught the same scoring method but didn’t score essays written by their own students. We emphasized practice and preparation for this essay test.

After the exam was phased out, many middle school teachers no longer devoted a significant amount of time to traditional essay development. That’s because proper writing instruction requires repeated student effort with hours of specifically targeted guidance, especially if teachers provide individual written feedback and expect revision.

Ideally, middle school teachers build on writing skills that students learned in elementary school. Every year, I had increasing numbers of students who struggled to write complete sentences. I spent more and more time reteaching missing skills as many kids and their parents discounted the value of clear written communication using formal English conventions.

I taught lessons on how to do rudimentary research, recognize fake news, cite sources, and format Microsoft® Word documents. I complimented student writing whenever I could and offered individual assistance. I helped students enter local writing contests and celebrated both winners and wanna-bes.

Throughout this arduous process, I received tremendous pushback. Every year, fewer kids other than honor students would do the work. In fact, it seemed to me a good deal more effort was going into trying to make excuses to get around the writing assignments rather than actually attempting to complete them.

I kept offering sentence starters, graphic organizers and examples. I held class peer reviews and student’s choice awards. I quoted former President Barack Obama’s words about the importance of journaling.

Some of the best writing teachers I know are now leaving teaching or retiring as I did. I can only hope that Central High and other schools continue the challenge to consistently uphold writing standards that spark success.

Low expectations won’t help students achieve better test scores. Educators and parents must firmly stand alongside students as they struggle to meet clear and uncompromising standards. The outcome is worth it.