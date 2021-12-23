Midlands Voices: Real change takes real work

A diverse and inclusive workforce is absolutely essential to the future of Omaha. As a leader in our community, the Greater Omaha Chamber has made this objective a priority in our work and is something we pursue with vigor and passion in order to make real change. We made progress in 2021, but we expect even more from ourselves in 2022.
Since 2017, the Greater Omaha Chamber has pursued a Commitment to Opportunity, Diversity and Equity (CODE). In 2020, this commitment was joined by leaders of the Omaha business community who signed the “We Will” statement. More than 200 CEOs, presidents and founders dedicated themselves toward education, collaboration and workforce development with the goal of understanding and breaking down the historic marginalization and discrimination that holds back our community and organizations.
The statement requires us to examine the operations of our businesses, governments and educational institutions in order to make them more inclusive and increase access for all members of our community. This is work that the 100-plus members of our Employer Coalition for CODE do every day, and to which the Omaha business community has given its support. This commitment is timely as Omaha ranked fifth out of nine comparison cities for inclusivity in our 2021 Barometer Report.
In addition to the CODE Employer Coalition, programs and initiatives such as the Conference on Opportunity, Diversity and Equity and the new CODE Education series allow us to provide regular diversity and inclusion education and training for our member businesses. We know that our work is not done — not even close. There is still a way to go to achieve needed change. We are conscious of the need for discussions to be broadly inclusive, including all who call Omaha their home.
Because of the critical importance of these issues for the future of our region, we will continue to focus on inclusion of all people as well as expanding opportunities for economic inclusion. As always, we are actively looking for new ideas and practices. We encourage people to reach out to the chamber and let us know what change and impact looks like to you. Even better, join the chamber and have an active voice in how our programming can serve these outcomes. I am proud of the chamber’s tenacity and dedication to make real change and can’t wait to see what the new year has in store.
David G. Brown is the president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber.