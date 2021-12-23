Midlands Voices: Real change takes real work

A diverse and inclusive workforce is absolutely essential to the future of Omaha. As a leader in our community, the Greater Omaha Chamber has made this objective a priority in our work and is something we pursue with vigor and passion in order to make real change. We made progress in 2021, but we expect even more from ourselves in 2022.

Since 2017, the Greater Omaha Chamber has pursued a Commitment to Opportunity, Diversity and Equity (CODE). In 2020, this commitment was joined by leaders of the Omaha business community who signed the “We Will” statement. More than 200 CEOs, presidents and founders dedicated themselves toward education, collaboration and workforce development with the goal of understanding and breaking down the historic marginalization and discrimination that holds back our community and organizations.

The statement requires us to examine the operations of our businesses, governments and educational institutions in order to make them more inclusive and increase access for all members of our community. This is work that the 100-plus members of our Employer Coalition for CODE do every day, and to which the Omaha business community has given its support. This commitment is timely as Omaha ranked fifth out of nine comparison cities for inclusivity in our 2021 Barometer Report.