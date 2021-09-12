Midlands Voices: Redistricting poses a major test for our nonpartisan Legislature

Adjustments are appropriate again in 2020 to reflect population trends and growth. I was not popular with Democrats in 2010 for my support of the redistricting plan, but it worked for both parties. I was not happy to have lost to Don Bacon in 2016. It was a razor-thin election, but I never then nor would I today suggest that the 2010 redistricting decision caused my defeat.

When I ran for Congress in 2014, I was motivated by the belief that Congress could not possibly be as dysfunctional as it appeared. It is. Finding common ground is nearly impossible. We must not fall into that trap in Nebraska. It has always been my belief that if you are kind and respectful of your colleagues, you can breed trust and more will listen to you. Rep. Jeff Miller, then-chair of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, and I probably agreed on very few issues. However, we did agree that public-private partnerships could work for the VA.