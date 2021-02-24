MIdlands Voices: Reducing the use of solitary confinement makes sense for Nebraska

Unfortunately, the solitary ban for those living with severe mental illness has not been fully implemented. Additionally, there are still too many Nebraskans in solitary for very lengthy periods — spanning weeks, months and even years.

In the Nebraska Legislature, I have consistently led on issues to address mass incarceration and racial injustice, and this session I am attempting to build on that work with Legislative Bill 559 and LB 620. These bills further the discussion and would institute additional reforms to solitary confinement to ensure Nebraska meets worldwide standards around human rights and rehabilitation. Passing these measures would take us one step closer to fulfilling our promise to not inflict cruel and unusual punishment against Nebraskans and make it more likely that when they do return to our communities, they will return better than when they entered our prison system, equipped with the tools they need to be successful community members, neighbors and coworkers.