MIdlands Voices: Reducing the use of solitary confinement makes sense for Nebraska

For decades, incarcerated Nebraskans have been subject to harsh and inhumane treatment caused by persistent understaffing, a lack of access to critical medical and mental health care, and prolonged solitary confinement which is used to deal with severe overcrowding. The United Nations has long recognized this dehumanizing practice as tantamount to torture, and, though the Nebraska Department of Corrections refers to it as “restrictive housing,” the conditions and the impact remain the same.
People held in solitary are confined to their cells alone behind solid, soundproof doors that deprive them of nearly all visual and auditory contact with other people. They lack access to visitation and outside stimulation. They are confined in a state of almost perpetual isolation. Experts widely agree that solitary can cause or exacerbate severe mental and physical health complications. Solitary is particularly dangerous for vulnerable groups, such as children, pregnant women, and individuals living with mental illness.
These longstanding and persistent problems raise serious questions about human rights and hurt our shared public safety goals, but incarcerated Nebraskans and their families have glimmers of hope. In 2019, Nebraska lawmakers and Gov. Ricketts worked together to make progress on solitary confinement by passing my legislation to end this practice for children, pregnant women, and other vulnerable populations. That is important progress that should be celebrated and built on, because there is still work to do.
Unfortunately, the solitary ban for those living with severe mental illness has not been fully implemented. Additionally, there are still too many Nebraskans in solitary for very lengthy periods — spanning weeks, months and even years.
In the Nebraska Legislature, I have consistently led on issues to address mass incarceration and racial injustice, and this session I am attempting to build on that work with Legislative Bill 559 and LB 620. These bills further the discussion and would institute additional reforms to solitary confinement to ensure Nebraska meets worldwide standards around human rights and rehabilitation. Passing these measures would take us one step closer to fulfilling our promise to not inflict cruel and unusual punishment against Nebraskans and make it more likely that when they do return to our communities, they will return better than when they entered our prison system, equipped with the tools they need to be successful community members, neighbors and coworkers.
Global awareness about the dangerous and dehumanizing impacts of solitary confinement is steadily increasing, and a growing number of countries have adopted the U.N.’s Mandela Rules banning the use of prolonged solitary confinement. In 2016, the Federal Bureau of Prisons promulgated new regulations prohibiting the use of solitary, contributing to what was a steady decline in its use across the United States prior to the advent of COVID-19. As we did in Nebraska, the federal government and many state departments of corrections have banned the use of solitary confinement for juveniles.
It’s time we continue our progress, and we don’t have to look far for a blueprint. Our neighboring state, Colorado, has implemented the Mandela Rules, and the policy has been enormously successful. Since implementing the policy in 2014, Colorado has seen suicide attempts, self injury, and staff assault rates plummet.
We need to continue this work because the current situation isn’t working. Too many Nebraskans continue to suffer in harsh conditions, isolated from so many of the things that we know human beings need to maintain their health and well-being. We cannot turn our backs on them.
We can show more humanity and achieve better results at the same time. I am eager to continue working with faith leaders, corrections professionals, civil rights advocates and Nebraskans across the political spectrum to pass LB 559 and LB 620 so that we may better advance justice and public safety in our state.
Tony Vargas is a state senator in the Nebraska Legislature, representing District 7 in Omaha.