But the COVID-19 pandemic made that nearly impossible for thousands of Americans.
The pandemic caused widespread supply chain issues that disrupted our ability to find healthy foods and drove up prices. That, on top of so many Americans losing their jobs and incomes, had a major impact on our access to foods that make a balanced diet.
There was a clear need for communities to come together and help those disproportionately affected by the pandemic. And they did. From the pandemic, we’ve seen the rise of so many new approaches to address the relationship between food and health. These new approaches included the growth of food systems coalitions and councils working to shape, advise, and implement food policy. We also saw the emergence of grassroots leaders and organizations focused on increasing opportunities and reducing barriers to healthy outcomes at the regional level.
The Argus Farm Stop in Ann Arbor, Michigan, found a way to expand its “every day year-round” farmer’s market to include online sales during the pandemic. Regular customers who couldn’t go to the grocery store were able to order fresh, local produce and goods online. In Iowa, the Waukee Community School District established its Farm to School program. The program’s goal is to increase access to local and culturally diverse foods in schools. To meet that goal, the district has added edible gardens, provided nutrition education to students, and highlighted new produce in student meals through a Harvest of the Month program.
These are just a few of the new approaches to addressing food and nutrition in our communities. We believe these programs have the ability to improve health, lower health care costs, reduce disparities, improve clinical practices, increase economic vitality, and support sustainable food systems.
The upcoming Harkin on Wellness Symposium will showcase nearly a dozen organizations that are reimagining food and health systems in their communities. On April 13, The Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement will gather experts for a discussion on how the pandemic forced organizations and communities to create innovative wellness and nutrition initiatives and how we can make health and food systems more sustainable. Learn more and register at harkininstitute.org.
OWH Midlands Voices February 2023
Steve Milliken writes, "I am convinced that students with disabilities and their families are fortunate to be in Nebraska. Focusing on the failures doesn’t help, but strategically moving forward and embracing and building upon the successes will make a difference."
John Gale writes, "Maybe some purposeful blending can keep voter photo ID constitutional under Nebraska law and our election system fair and reasonable for access by all Nebraska registered voters."
Jay Jackson writes, "Friday marked one year since the illegal and unwarranted full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Putin’s “peacekeeping” has, of course, done just the opposite: thousands of Ukrainian civilians have died and Russian military forces have met a fierce and determined Ukrainian resistance."
Chris Chappelear writes, "The only thing Congress is interested in is flooding Ukraine with weapons and keeping the war going."
Mary Kinyoun, M.D., writes, "We are not a small group of physicians opposing this bill, we are the majority. We understand that this bill will harm the women of Nebraska, as similar legislation has harmed women in Texas."
The Rev. Dr. Paul H. Moessner writes, "While we may not bear guilt as individuals, we need to acknowledge ways in which society has discriminated and injustice has resulted."
Stu Dornan and Kris Karnes write, "Put simply, (LB 753) reroutes state funds to private schools that do not provide equal access for all Nebraska children or transparency or accountability with respect to those funds."
Joanna Alexander writes, "I pray that you will not allow one faith to damage the religious freedom of another by ignoring our theological differences."
Don Stenberg writes, "Why is a law that only 30 years ago brought together liberal Democrats, conservative Republicans, the ACLU and the Christian Legal Society controversial today?"
Randy Moody writes, "The same drama played out on the House floor 113 years ago. That 1910 revolt was led by disgruntled Republican populists on the left, not 2023 Republican populist firebrands on the right."
Julie Masters writes, "For younger adults to appreciate the aging experience and to pursue a career in the field of gerontology, finding opportunities to connect generations is a pedagogical necessity."
Veta Jeffery, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, writes, "We would like the OPS board to know that the Omaha business community is in full support of the work it does, and we offer to be helpful as it embarks upon the hiring process to replace Dr. Logan."
James Luebbe writes that at least 21 great changes have taken place during the lives of his generation — the baby boomers.
Jacob Carmichael writes, Legislative Bills 371, 574 and 575 "should be viewed as what they are: threats."
Gwenn Aspen writes, "The fashion police are coming to Nebraska with the anti-drag bill, LB 371."
Christina Martin writes, "From 2014 through 2021, local governments in Nebraska seized and sold at least 300 Nebraskan homes. Homeowners’ lost savings amounted to an average of 86% of the home’s value."
All of Omaha living mayors say Omaha’s streetcar plan is a critical investment that will take the city into the next 34 years and well beyond.
Dr. Arthur Grinstead writes, "The Nebraska Heartbeat Act explicitly permits abortions even after a baby’s heartbeat is present when there is a “medical emergency.”