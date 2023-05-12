City council districts; duties.

"The election commissioner in any county in which is situated a city of the metropolitan class shall divide the city into seven city council districts of compact and contiguous territory. Such districts shall be numbered consecutively from one to seven. One city council member shall be elected from each district. The city council shall be responsible for redrawing the city council district boundaries pursuant to section 32-553." -- Nebraska Revised Statute 14-201.03

And then there were six …

Everywhere you look in Omaha, there are positive signs for our future. From North Omaha to South Omaha, from the Missouri River to the Elkhorn River, we can point to projects and initiatives that make me excited for the coming years.

Just this last week, we celebrated the grand opening of Omaha’s newest music venue, Steelhouse Omaha, to a sold-out crowd. Last month, it was the unveiling of the Luminarium in Riverfront Park. Our city core is strong and growing stronger.

North Omaha’s potential is being tapped with visionary projects like Carmen Tapio’s North End Teleservices redevelopment plans and Dana Murray’s NOMA at 24th and Lake.

Investment and attention to South Omaha is happening with HUD’s funding of the Choice Neighborhood Grant of $50 million for the redevelopment of Southside Terrace Garden Apartments and the surrounding Indian Hills neighborhood.

Looking west, progress is being made on Crossroads, a new main library, Applied Underwriters’ headquarters and a growing commercial district in Old Towne Elkhorn, to name but a few.

These projects and developments don’t just happen. Each one of these requires consideration and approvals from the Omaha City Council.

I have often stated that I was elected by district to serve on the City Council, but I work for all citizens of Omaha. But there is a reason we are elected by district. There may be items of particular interest that are more localized. They may be more specific to a neighborhood or parochial in nature. The citizenry of each district then knows that they have a representative to contact to weigh in on specific issues related to public safety, zoning, economic development, liquor licenses and weeds and litter.

But what happens when these voices aren’t heard? Who will answer their calls? Who will address their needs and concerns?

Omaha’s City Council finds itself in such a situation. Our body of seven currently only has six, since the representative from District 4, Vinny Palermo, has been indicted on several federal charges alleging criminal conspiracy, fraud and corruption, and is incarcerated.

The Omaha City Council is limited in its powers to remove a sitting councilmember. Mr. Palermo was asked to step down from his position of vice president. He did not. I, along with Councilmembers Melton and Rowe, introduced a resolution to force this action, and it passed 5-0-1. Councilmembers Melton, Rowe and I (along with other public and private officials) have called for Mr. Palermo to resign. To date he has not, and he has given no indication that he will do so.

The basis for demanding Palermo’s resignation is not based upon perceived guilt. That will be for the courts to decide. Simply put, Vinny Palermo cannot fulfill the duties of the office he was elected to while he sits in a cell for the foreseeable future, and at least until July 25, 2023.

Why is that date important? That date will mark the end of three months of unexcused absences from council meetings for Palermo. That is the time where he could be removed from the council according to our charter. The process to replace him would be the responsibility of the remaining council members, and that process could take at least one month.

So, at the end of the day it appears that the selfish act of not resigning, not representing the citizens of District 4, forsaking the duties of the office to which he was elected will leave them without a voice for at least the next four months.

What is on the city’s agenda in the next four months? We will be voting on a billion dollar-plus budget for 2024, considering potential annexations, adopting the new Capital Improvement Plan and electing new officers for leadership positions on the council. Shouldn’t those in District 4 have someone to voice their concerns to, or share their thoughts for or against items being considered? I believe they should.

Last week, I asked our council's chief of staff to divvy up all calls and emails from District 4 citizens to the remaining six of us on the City Council in a coordinated effort so that their concerns are heard, and we can respond.

We will pick up the slack. We will be the de facto representatives of District 4 in this lurch.

As I previously declared, we councilmembers are elected by district, but we work for all of Omaha. The voices of District 4 will not go unheard. Their concerns will be responded to by the rest of us. Their issues and interests will be our issues and interests. The voices of District 4 will not be orphaned.