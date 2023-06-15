Two solitary figures strode hand-in-hand across the empty National Mall in Washington, D.C., where — hours before — more than one million Americans had marched for women’s lives and in support of reproductive rights.

The couple, Dr. LeRoy Carhart and his wife, Mary, had been among the million marchers on April 25, 2004, but now were reflecting on the overwhelming show of support for abortion rights and their ability to continue to provide critical health care at their clinic in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Returning to my car after the rally, I was stunned to see them unprotected and alone as Dr. Carhart was a national figure and an anti-abortion target. Over the years, he had received numerous death threats; in 1991 his rural Omaha farm was destroyed along with his cats, dogs and 17 of his 21 horses. No one was ever charged with the crime, even after he received a letter the next day saying the fire was in retaliation for his abortion work.

He saw abortion-providing colleagues in other states murdered. He was the victim of vehement protests at his clinic, hostile state legislation, an eviction attempt, and his name on a famous U.S. Supreme Court case, soon to be two.

What were he and his wife doing out there by themselves, I asked. Dr. Carhart said he just wanted to savor the moment before heading back to Nebraska and the chaos around his practice of saving women’s lives.

Dr. Carhart died recently at the age of 81 in Bellevue and should be properly remembered as a “fierce champion of abortion rights” as his New York Times obituary memorialized him.

I didn’t know him well but had several occasions to interact with him and his causes. As a volunteer lobbyist in 1997 for Planned Parenthood in Nebraska, I spent hours in the State Capitol attempting to rally opposition to legislation banning a late-term abortion procedure, inaccurately dubbed, “partial birth abortion.”

We couldn’t stop the bill from becoming law, but Dr. Carhart, even though he did not use the procedure to be banned, challenged the law as a violation of women’s personal autonomy and an “undue burden” on their right to Constitutionally-protected abortion. He felt it opened the door to further abortion restrictions, and he sued.

The case became Stenberg v. Carhart, and several years later made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The “Stenberg” in the case was Don Stenberg, the outspoken anti-abortion Nebraska attorney general who was also running for the U.S. Senate. If the law was upheld, it would have been the first time an abortion procedure would be outlawed.

A 5-4 majority of the Court ruled on June 28, 2000, that the Nebraska law was unconstitutional. Carhart had prevailed. The fifth vote was cast by Justice Sandra Day O’Conner, a Republican and an appointee of President Ronald Reagan.

Retribution in Nebraska was quick. An anti-abortion group, including State Sen. Paul Hartnett of Bellevue, announced they were going to buy the Bellevue building housing Dr. Carhart’s clinic and home and evict him. Dr. Carhart told The World-Herald he would consider moving his practice out of Nebraska if he lost the Supreme Court case. But he won. “We tried to save the world,” he said. “Now we’re going to try to save the clinic.”

Dr. Carhart turned to me. He knew I was then serving on the national board of directors of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), so he called the evening of July 12, asking for help. The lease stipulated that he had the right of first refusal to buy the building if the owner tried to sell it. That right was being contested in court the next day, but Dr. Carhart had to show the judge he could come up with the $325,000 cost. He couldn’t, but Planned Parenthood might.

Dr. Carhart was not affiliated with Planned Parenthood, but I felt we had a moral obligation to help him. I called the board chair who convened the executive committee of the board that same evening. It had the power in an emergency to act in behalf of the organization. Time was of the essence. We had to decide before a 9 a.m. hearing the next day whether to guarantee the mortgage.

After much discussion, it was unanimously decided that investing in the mortgage was the right thing to do and a letter was drafted and faxed to Dr. Carhart’s attorney for the hearing. The judge issued a temporary injunction stopping the sale. It wasn’t until late August that it was publicly revealed that Planned Parenthood had stepped in to help Dr. Carhart. “Group Offers Carhart Funds,” The World-Herald headline in the Sept. 1, 2000, edition, read. “Planned Parenthood will help him buy the building that houses his abortion clinic if its sale in May is nullified,” read the subhead. That happened. The clinic was saved. It’s still there.

The Supreme Court case, the eviction attempt, then the Republican National Convention in late July 2000 in Philadelphia assured Dr. Carhart stayed in the news. At that time, I was serving as national co-chair of Planned Parenthood Republicans for Choice. Our organization and other Republican pro-choice groups (yes, there were several then) were making an effort to insert in the party platform some acknowledgement that there were Republicans who did not believe abortion should be banned.

We staged a reception and rally during the convention that drew more than 1,100 Republicans, according to press reports, including many Republican members of Congress and state and local elected officials. I invited Dr. Carhart, a registered Republican, to be the guest of honor. I was on the stage with him — as well as the actor and heiress Dina Merrill. A photo of the three of us was featured in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In addressing the crowd in the ballroom of Philadelphia’s Park Hyatt Hotel, Dr. Carhart said, according to a story by World-Herald reporter Matt Kelley, “I assure you I am not surrounded by this many friends when I’m in Nebraska,” drawing laughter.

He told this crowd of important Republican leaders that he would “try to repair” the fracture within the party over abortion and repeated his opposition to then- Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush’s anti-abortion position.

The Supreme Court had the last word, however, on Dr. Carhart’s efforts to stop the erosion of a woman’s right to an abortion. Congress in 2003 enacting basically the same late-term abortion ban that the Nebraska Legislature had passed in 1997 which had been ruled unconstitutional, saw the Supreme Court this time in 2007 uphold the federal law by a 5-4 vote in the case, Gonzales v. Carhart.

Justice O’Conner, however, was not on the court having been replaced by Bush-appointee Samuel Alito, who provided the fifth vote. The same Justice Alito who wrote the decision overturning Roe v. Wade.