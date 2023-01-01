 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIDLANDS VOICEs

Midlands Voices: Remembering Sen. George W. Norris

Norris in Washington

U.S. Sen. George W. Norris of Nebraska in Washington, D.C., on May 24, 1913.

 LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

January 5 is “George W. Norris Day” in Nebraska. Established in 1981 to coincide with the start of the legislative session, the day is meant to remind Nebraskans of the life and legacy of one of our nation’s greatest statesmen: Sen. George W. Norris of Nebraska.

It would be difficult to overstate the impact Norris has had on the United States and his home state of Nebraska. The first inductee into the Nebraska Hall of Fame and often considered history’s “greatest United States senator,” Norris served Nebraska for five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1903 to 1913, and five terms in the U.S. Senate from 1913 to 1943.

Norris first came to national attention in 1910 when he introduced a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives to reform the rules by stripping Speaker Joe Cannon of his appointment power and removing him from the Rules Committee. These reforms, which mirror the nonpartisan philosophy at the heart of Nebraska’s unicameral experiment, were meant to decentralize power and disrupt the partisan monopoly in Congress.

Among his many legislative accomplishments, Norris is known for sponsoring the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which shortened the “lame duck” gap from 13 months to one month between the election of a new member of Congress and that member taking office; the 1932 Norris-La Guardia Act, which strengthened organized labor’s collective bargaining hand; the Rural Electrification Act, which brought electricity to farms across America; and, as his greatest legislative accomplishment, the Tennessee Valley Authority which introduced the first use of self-sustaining water-power in the United States.

Norris was fiercely loyal to the people of Nebraska. He believed elected officials should represent the interests of their constituents well before that of political parties and even served his final term in the U.S. Senate as an Independent (having been a Republican his entire career) before he lost his bid for reelection in 1942.

Norris’ nonpartisan vision culminated in his promotion and Nebraskans’ ultimate adoption of a one-house legislature in 1934. Approved 2-to-1 by Nebraska voters, the initiative amendment gave Nebraska not only the sole unicameral state legislature in the U.S., but also the only nonpartisan one.

Unfortunately, in recent years some have argued against key aspects of Norris’ nonpartisan design — chiefly the use of secret ballots by lawmakers when electing officers and committee chairs on the first day of the legislative session. These written ballots, used since the Unicameral’s maiden session in 1937, play a crucial role in preventing undue influence from political parties or monied interests and help ensure lawmakers are free to select the most qualified and experienced candidates for leadership posts.

In today’s political climate dominated by division and partisanship, it is refreshing to appreciate the many contributions of Norris, especially his extraordinary example of statesmanship and public service. When Nebraska lawmakers convene again this January for the start of a new legislative session, we encourage them to reflect on the life and legacy of Norris and to think twice before abandoning his nonpartisan reforms.

Nathan Leach of Kearney wrote this on behalf of the Norris Institute, a 501©(3) corporation, which was founded in 2006 in McCook, Nebraska. The institute was started to promote and improve the social, cultural and economic strengths of rural communities located on the Great Plains.

