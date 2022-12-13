Midlands Voices: Remembering the Eleven Day War of 1972

I am writing this story to highlight an anniversary of a very significant event in the history of aerial bombing by bombers from the Strategic Air Command. Fifty years ago this month, the Vietnam War had become a very ugly and hated war. Antiwar protests were going on everywhere and young men were fleeing to Canada to avoid the draft. There didn’t appear to be any end in sight. The North Vietnamese had pulled out of the Paris Peace talks and showed no interest in stopping their activities in South Vietnam. President Nixon decided that enough was enough.

Nixon directed the commander in chief of the Strategic Air Command (SAC) at Offutt Air Force Base to initiate heavy bombing activities in the Hanoi area, hoping to cause North Vietnam to return to the peace table. He wanted to take the war home to the Chinese communists.

On Dec. 18, 1972, more than 200 B-52s launched from Anderson Air Force Base in Guam and Utapao Air Force Base in Thailand against the most heavily defended targets in the history of aerial bombing. Their targets were railroad yards and other key logistics sites in and around Hanoi. The code name of the activity was “Linebacker II”, but for us flying the sorties, it became our “Eleven Day War.”

The tactics and communications were horrific. The number of bandit (MIG) calls and surface-to-air (SAM) launches were unbelievable and our losses were heavy. After the first three days of intense bombing, we had lost 10 bombers and many of our crewmember friends were either captured or killed. Morale among the SAC crewmembers was as low as it had ever been.

With Christmas coming in a couple of days, our crew decided to invite any crew member who had ever been to March Air Force Base to come on Christmas Eve to our BOQ room and bring all their Christmas goodies. We had a party to end parties. Even though it was my own room, the only place I could sit was on our refrigerator, next to my friend, a fellow radar navigator. Unfortunately, two days later, he and his crew were shot down over Hanoi and he became a POW.

With the stand-down for Christmas, the SAC staff reviewed the missions and made significant changes to the bombing tactics, including simultaneous bomb releases from different axis of attack. The bomber tactics were to take out the North Vietnamese defenses and limit their war fighting capability The changes that were made appeared to work and within two days, the effects were obvious.

The North Vietnamese appeared confused and their defenses were greatly reduced. Our bomber losses also were reduced. By the end of the 11th day, North Vietnam signaled that they had had enough and wanted to return to the peace table. Our bombing missions were terminated and the fighting in South Vietnam stopped and plans were being made to return our U.S. POWs home.

I would like to say to all the ground support people who kept the planes flying, to the SAC staff who planned the missions and to all my fellow SAC crew members who flew the sorties, many of whom reside in the Omaha area, I say, lest we forget, that 50 years ago this month, Linebacker II, our Eleven Day War was a great success. We done good!