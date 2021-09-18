Midlands Voices: Remove this roadblock to expand the use of Iowa-grown renewable fuel

Earlier this year, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told me and other members of the Senate Agriculture Committee that he thinks marine and aviation fuel are the future for biofuels, and that we need to figure out ways that we can encourage that. I don’t disagree, but the truth is the future he spoke of may never get off the ground if the Democrats aren’t willing to make sensible changes to legislation.

The Sustainable Skies Act is intended to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blends, which includes Iowa-grown renewable fuel. A tax credit would be available for renewable jet fuels that cut carbon emissions by more than half compared to petroleum. That much makes sense, since low-carbon SAF fuels can be used only in blends with petroleum up to 50% — and some of the ones in development are limited to 10%.

But one of the bill’s glaring flaws is in how it would measure those carbon reductions. Right now, it follows a carbon emissions model crafted by an agency of the United Nations. This model adds penalties to the carbon scores of renewable fuels made from U.S- grown crops like corn and soybeans. Worse, this same U.N.-supported model assigns advantages to fuels made from feedstock that aren’t even commercially available today. This system of penalties and advantages is based on assumptions about international agricultural markets that make little sense.