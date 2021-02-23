Midlands Voices: Renewables provide a sound energy path for Nebraska

The core problem is the increase in extreme weather caused by climate change, which is fueled by burning more coal. The impact of coal on climate is a matter of high consensus among scientists who study climate. Ninety-seven percent agree that burning fossil fuels is changing our climate, according to peer-reviewed research.

There is also strong scientific consensus that climate change increases the likelihood and severity of extreme weather. A National Academy of Sciences report by a panel of leading climate scientists stated with “high scientific confidence” that climate change contributes to extreme cold events, as well as extreme heat. Rising temperatures in the Arctic can weaken the jet stream, delivering the polar vortex to our door steps.

The cost of inaction on climate is high. Nebraskans know that from the 2019 floods. Texans are now facing estimated costs of as much as $50 billion. In both instances, lives were lost. And going forward, climate change will impose a growing cost on our state’s agriculture. We’ll face hotter summers, more frequent and severe droughts and a greater share of our rain in heavy downpours.