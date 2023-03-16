The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, ACOG, has 227 fellow physician members caring for women across the state of Nebraska. We are the doctors that care for pregnancy. The vast majority of us do not perform abortion services as part of our practices and we hold varied personal opinions about the morality and ethics of elective abortion care. At the core, though, we are all moral and ethical people. We care deeply about our patients and we are committed to providing compassionate, safe and nonjudgmental medical care.

As the chair of the Nebraska section of ACOG, it is important to say that ACOG opposes LB 626, “The Nebraska Heartbeat Act.” It is also important to say that it is OK to be pro-life and also not support this bill.

People seek to simplify hard problems. We like to put clear, bright lines around difficult topics to better define how we solve them. We become either “for” or “against” something. In medicine, though, rarely are there ever clear, bright lines that define care in complex lives and complex medical situations. When we retreat into our “for” or “against” identities, we avoid the hard conversations that exist in the middle. When this happens in healthcare, patients suffer.

LB 626, or the “Nebraska Heartbeat Act” seeks to end most elective abortions in our state. Senator Joni Albrecht, the introducer, has indicated that this bill is reasonable because it is similar in language adopted in other states, allows for ending a pregnancy in the context of saving a woman’s life or rape and incest and that physicians are comfortable with it because we are no longer threatened with criminal charges. This is a watershed moment in our state and we deserve to have the hard conversations in the middle about what this will mean to medical care in our state.

I want to be very clear, LB 626 does not make doctors comfortable. Government should not legislate medical care or personal medical decisions. No law can ever account for every medical situation and there will be women who will be harmed if this bill passes into law. We talk to our colleagues in other states where similar laws have been enacted. They are not doing well. They see delayed medical care, wasted resources, worse complications and moral injury for their every day patients who are caught in the middle. After many hard conversations and despite our personal varied beliefs, the inexcusable intrusion of legislation that will harm medical care and medical education in our state is why ACOG opposes this bill, the Nebraska Medical Association opposes this bill, Nebraska Medicine opposes this bill. During the committee hearing for LB 626, dozens of Nebraska physicians testified against it, with several more left waiting when time had expired. Nebraska ACOG submitted a letter of opposition and, in less than 48 hours, 213 healthcare providers in our state signed on to it. The doctors are clearly not OK with this.

LB 626 allows for ending a pregnancy if a woman’s life is in danger or if a major bodily function will be impaired. While this may sound reasonable, these are not definitions that exist in real-life medical care. Ultimately, our goal is to assure healthy mothers and healthy babies but we cannot predict the unpredictable. By attempting to legislate this care, it will no longer be up to you and your doctor to decide how much bleeding is too much, or how far an infection has to spread. Emergencies have no clear, bright lines. LB 626 asserts that it defers to “reasonable medical judgement.” This is not a standard of care. Waiting to clear emergency medical care with different hospital administrations’ interpretation of a law is a recipe for disaster.

LB 626 offers no protection for women with non-emergency medical conditions. Younger women with breast cancer, for example, may become pregnant. This is a hard conversation. Continuing the pregnancy stops her cancer treatment for an extended period of time. The breast is not a life-sustaining organ or a major bodily function. The hormones from the pregnancy may make the cancer worse so that when she can start treatment, she may need more treatment. If she has successful treatment, she may be at higher risk for recurrence. It may shorten her life but we have no way to predict that for sure. This woman may have other children. How much risk must she have to take? It may be that her act of motherhood is to end this pregnancy and have her cancer treated early so that she can have the highest chance of being a mother for her other children.

LB 626 offers no protection for pregnancies with lethal anomalies, meaning that, although the baby was formed in love, it is not formed in a way that could survive after birth. A baby with no brain or no lungs continues to grow and has a heartbeat but will never become the child the parents have so excitedly anticipated. These are not just hard conversations, these are terrible conversations and lethal anomalies are often not able to be detected until the middle of a pregnancy when we are clearly able to evaluate the anatomy with ultrasound. For some families, it is a loving act to induce delivery of their baby early and grieve. If LB 626 is enacted, it is unclear how to care for pregnancies with lethal anomalies. During committee testimony, Sen. Albrecht seemed to indicate that compassionate inductions would be allowed. This is directly contradictory to the language in the bill. It is unreasonable to ask medical teams to knowingly violate law in order to provide care to families.

One other point here is that science continues to advance. It is possible that some lethal anomalies today may have treatments in the future. With extensive medical interventions, we may be able to keep a baby alive for months, maybe a year. That time would be spent, predominantly in the hospital and involve procedures, surgeries and medications. What if you don’t want this for your child?

Proponents of LB 626 often indicate that the primary goal of this legislation is to eliminate the vast majority of elective abortions in our state. As a basic idea, I believe most of us would agree that every baby is able to be cared for and every mother should be healthy and safe. Making abortion illegal, though, while doing nothing to address the circumstances for which a woman seeks an abortion will ultimately create more harm. The World Health Organization has demonstrated that the rate of women seeking abortion care is relatively the same between countries, whether it is legal or illegal.

In Nebraska, 60% of women who seek abortion care are already mothers. Women are living a situation of having to choose to be a mother to their current children by not having another. Making abortion illegal in desperate situations will only drive it into the shadows and cause some people to make desperate decisions. These women will not show up on our state abortion statistic reports but they will show up in our clinics and Emergency Departments. I challenge our legislature to end the need for elective abortions by working to change the circumstances for which women seek abortion; fight poverty and hunger in our communities, end domestic violence and expand access to safe shelters for women and children, expand services for postpartum mental health services, provide education about and access to effective contraceptive services.

On a personal note, as I write this, my father-in-law is in hospice and dying of brain cancer. He is far too young and had just retired to Omaha to spend more time with his grandchildren. Last summer, they had the best summer. When he was diagnosed over Thanksgiving, he sat with his wife of 43 years and had really tough conversations, they sat with his doctors and worked to understand what radiation and chemotherapy would be like and what expectation of life and time they would allow him. He is young, he is in great shape, he could fight it. In the end, he decided not to have treatment. To be honest, this was not a decision that I understood and one that I don’t believe I would make for myself, but I respect his choice. I am grateful that he was able to have honest discussions and make a tough decision and that he had no regrets about it. I am grateful that at no point in those discussions did his doctors have to consult with hospital administration or hospital lawyers to interpret a vague legislative statue before allowing him to pursue his own informed health decisions.

There are no clear, bright lines and uniformly predictable outcomes in medicine or life. We have to make the most of our time when we have it because we have no idea what tomorrow will bring. When we see something that is wrong, we need to stand up and say that it is wrong. LB 626 is wrong. To oppose LB 626 does not require you to resolve your feelings about abortion. It is OK to put up our own personal ethical and moral guardrails around the issue. We are compassionate and educated people and are capable of holding the tension of two opposites at the same time. We can abhor the thought of ending an innocent life but also reject legislation like LB 626 that falsely attempts to solve the problem but leaves significant collateral damage along the way.

Doctors and patients have hard conversations every day. We do not have the luxury of not talking about hard things. At the end of a long day, Sen. Albrecht, we are not too tired to stop and talk to our patients about their concerns. Now, Nebraska lawmakers need to engage in these tough conversations, too. They cannot remain so prideful that they refuse to see any other perspective. To be in leadership takes courage. We cannot allow LB 626 to become law and wait for the consequences. The stakes are too high to fall back into our “for” or “against” identities and remain blinded to the middle. LB 626 cannot be improved. There is no practical way to develop language to cover all medical circumstances. Further restrictions on reproductive health care will ultimately hurt women, families and the sanctity of health care in our state.

This is not an ethical trade off we should be willing to make.