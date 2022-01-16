Midlands Voices: Republican Party should apply lessons learned after Goldwater's defeat

Political power is hardly ever given up. It usually has to be taken. But no one in the Republican Party is even trying to take that power from defeated presidential candidate Donald Trump.
After Trump’s defeat, ostensible leadership of the Republican Party should rest with the party’s leaders in the Congress and the Republican National Committee. We know the congressional leadership has pledged unfettered fealty to Trump, but what about the RNC?
Just what is the RNC? It consists of each U.S. state and territory’s elected party chair, and a national committeeman and committeewoman. Ronna Romney McDaniel of Michigan, Sen. Mitt Romney’s niece, is the Republican national chair, but she was put there by Trump and has shown no indication of straying. The RNC could act as a barrier to the Cult of Trump and set the party on a sane and responsible course. But it hasn’t, and probably won’t.
But it has happened before. When Arizona’s Barry Goldwater was soundly trounced by Lyndon Johnson in the 1964 presidential election, Goldwater, like Trump, was reluctant to give up power over the Republican Party. But it was taken from him by the RNC.
Political pundits speculated it might be years or even decades before the Republican Party would recover from the election debacle. Some thought the party might perish as the old Whig Party did in the mid-1800s.
Of course, Goldwater was no Trump, but Goldwater wanted to keep his hand-picked RNC chair — Tucson lawyer Dean Burch — in charge of the party. But there were those in the RNC who had different ideas about the direction of the party. One of those was my father-in-law, Donald R. Ross, an Omaha lawyer, and national committeeman from Nebraska.
He had supported Goldwater’s presidential run but feared the party had veered too far to the right to be a viable player in future elections. So he set about trying to correct its course. He conferred with other party leaders and found a willing successor to Burch in Ohio national committeeman Ray Bliss — a conservative and a “nuts and bolts” party guy — to run as RNC chair. Bliss wouldn’t take the lead in such an effort, but would take the chairmanship if all worked out.
Using phone calls, cross-country plane trips for clandestine meetings and support from moderate Republican governors like Mitt’s father, George Romney of Michigan, Nelson Rockefeller of New York and Mark Hatfield of Oregon, Ross garnered enough RNC member votes to unseat Burch at the party’s next meeting in January. A majority of RNC members were convinced that continuing Goldwater control of the party chairmanship and agenda would be politically harmful.
News of this was leaked to Burch in hopes he would withdraw without a fight. But Burch was not in the mood to go quietly, saying his ouster would be an affront to all of those Republicans who had supported Goldwater.
Then, Ross confronted Goldwater and Burch with the vote tally he had secretly compiled. Goldwater responded by saying that the ouster of Burch “would be a capitulation on the part of those Republicans who have supported me and the principles for which I stood.”
Goldwater also worried it would damage his political future. According a Newsweek story, Goldwater, using his typical salty language, exploded: “Goddamn it … if Dean Burch is kicked out, I’m the one who gets hurt. I’m the one who’s repudiated. It will destroy me. How the hell can I ever run for Senate again?”
Then the national press caught wind of Ross’s maneuvering. Newsweek magazine called it a “stunning, intricately tooled coup.” The New York Times headline read, “Nebraskan Backs Anti-Burch Drive, But His Campaign Is Quiet at Least on the Surface.” From the Chicago Tribune: “Issue Forced by Ross, Nebraska Leader.”
Goldwater and Burch then felt they had little choice. They reluctantly agreed that a public fight over the chairmanship, pitting hardcore Goldwater supporters against the rest of the party, would be, as The Omaha World-Herald put it, “a mammoth bloodletting ruckus,” at the upcoming January RNC meeting.
At a news conference at Goldwater’s home in Phoenix on Jan. 12, 1965, Goldwater, Burch and Ray Bliss announced that Bliss would fill the void after Burch resigned the RNC chairmanship at an April party meeting. No bloodletting. An honorable withdrawal.
Under Bliss’s leadership, Ross became vice chair of the RNC. In 1966, Republicans gained three seats in the U.S. Senate, 47 seats in the House and 749 Democratic-held seats in state legislatures. Richard Nixon was elected president in 1968 and Goldwater was elected to a fourth Senate term. In 1971, Nixon appointed Ross to a judgeship on the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Ross died Omaha in 2013.
Is there a way to remove the Trump stain from the Republican Party without total warfare? Highly unlikely. But someone with Ross’s hutzpah might just step up.
Randy Moody is a retired lawyer and lobbyist living in Lincoln and Oro Valley, Arizona. He was a lifelong Republican, attending seven Republican National Conventions, one as a voting delegate, and three managing the Media Operations Center. His first vote was for Barry Goldwater for president, but he became a Democrat in 2018.