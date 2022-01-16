Midlands Voices: Republican Party should apply lessons learned after Goldwater's defeat

Of course, Goldwater was no Trump, but Goldwater wanted to keep his hand-picked RNC chair — Tucson lawyer Dean Burch — in charge of the party. But there were those in the RNC who had different ideas about the direction of the party. One of those was my father-in-law, Donald R. Ross, an Omaha lawyer, and national committeeman from Nebraska.

He had supported Goldwater’s presidential run but feared the party had veered too far to the right to be a viable player in future elections. So he set about trying to correct its course. He conferred with other party leaders and found a willing successor to Burch in Ohio national committeeman Ray Bliss — a conservative and a “nuts and bolts” party guy — to run as RNC chair. Bliss wouldn’t take the lead in such an effort, but would take the chairmanship if all worked out.

Using phone calls, cross-country plane trips for clandestine meetings and support from moderate Republican governors like Mitt’s father, George Romney of Michigan, Nelson Rockefeller of New York and Mark Hatfield of Oregon, Ross garnered enough RNC member votes to unseat Burch at the party’s next meeting in January. A majority of RNC members were convinced that continuing Goldwater control of the party chairmanship and agenda would be politically harmful.