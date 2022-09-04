Midlands Voices: Response to Omaha Archdiocese’s policy on human sexuality for Catholic schools

The Archdiocese of Omaha recently approved a “Policy on Human Sexuality” for “Students, Parents, and Guardians” and “Employees and Volunteers” to be added to Catholic schools’ handbooks. Based on widespread negative responses to the policy, Archbishop Lucas announced that he is delaying its implementation (Aug. 31, 2022) and invites additional feedback. We offer constructive feedback on the policy in our response.

The policy, which has three specific directives, sparked outrage among many faculty, administrators, students, and parents. First, the school “shall not sponsor, endorse, facilitate, host, or provide any accommodation to any person, group, entity, event, or activity that would condone or promote a view of sexual identity that is contrary to the church’s teachings, including views of gender and sexuality contrary to Catholic teachings.”

Second, schools “shall, at all times, act toward a person in accordance with his or her biological sex at birth. In all cases, the school must act in accord with Christian charity.”

Third, “at all times, students, children, and youth participating in … activities shall conduct themselves in accord with their biological sex at birth.”

We have several comments to make regarding this policy. First, the language of the policy is ambiguous. It allows for students to have a “romantic date … only with a person of the opposite biological sex.” What constitutes “a romantic date?” What are the criteria for making this distinction between same-sex friends and heterosexual friends? It notes that if an “expression of gender, sexual identity or sexuality should cause confusion, disrupt the educational integrity of the Catholic education program, or cause scandal, the matter will be discussed with the student and his/her parent.” If unable to be resolved, the student will be dismissed from the school. All of these criteria are ambiguous and open to interpretation.

In addition, “students will conduct themselves in accord with their biological sex at all times ….” What does this mean? Catholic teaching affirms that sex and gender are distinct though inseparable and promotes scientific studies that attempt to discern how sexual difference is lived out in various cultures. Such studies should inform our understanding of the interrelationship between sex and gender. Church teaching acknowledges a plurality of cultural influences and understandings of how gender is expressed, which is not even acknowledge in the policy. Who is qualified to judge what constitutes an acceptable and unacceptable cultural expression of one’s biological sex and to interpret and apply policy guidelines?

Second, the policy fails to distinguish between different, and even conflicting, Catholic teachings, which all students, parents, faculty, etc., must conform to, and gives unjustified emphasis to Catholic sexual teaching (CSeT) over Catholic social teaching (CSoT). Catholic teaching recognizes that people do not choose their sexual orientation, it is part of their very identity, and calls for people with “deep-seated homosexual tendencies” to be “accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity,” but it immediately goes on to state that “every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided.”

The condemnation of “unjust discrimination” opens the door for the promotion of so-called “just discrimination” against them. Yet CSoT is clear that discrimination is immoral. It teaches that “The equality of men [and women] rests essentially on their dignity as persons and the rights that flow from it: ‘Every form of social or cultural discrimination in fundamental personal rights on the grounds of sex, race, color, social conditions, language, or religion must be curbed and eradicated as incompatible with God’s design.’”

Pope Francis’ distinction between same-sex marriage and same-sex civil unions sheds light on the policy’s prioritization of CSeT over CSoT. His recognition of legal protections for same-sex civil unions makes an important distinction between civil law and church teaching, prioritizes Catholic social teaching over sexual teaching, recognizes that LGBTQ+ people are discriminated against and need legal protection, and calls the church to practice respect, compassion, and hospitality towards them. If respect, compassion, and hospitality should extend to the civil and legal realms, it should certainly extend to our Catholic institutions, including Catholic schools. The Archdiocesan policy fails miserably on this account.

Third, one of the leading causes of young people leaving the church and teen suicides or attempted suicides are discrimination and bullying related to one’s sexual identity, which is being formed throughout adolescence. An international survey in 2016 demonstrated that those raised Catholic were more likely than those raised in any other religion to cite negative treatment of LGBT+ persons as their primary reason for leaving the church, 39% vs. 29% respectively.

A 2020 report on LGBT mental health reports that 48% of those surveyed reported engaging in self harm in the past twelve months and 40% had seriously considered suicide in the past twelve months. Jesuit James Martin accurately states that “Stigmatizing language, especially stigmatizing language from religion [as found in the policy]…can have life-and-death consequences.”

Fourth, the policy violates the authority and inviolability of conscience. Pope Francis states the church is called “to form consciences, not to replace them.” A well-formed conscience can, and should, have the freedom to voice disagreement with the church’s non-infallible teaching on sexual ethical issues without fear of any punitive response.

Finally, it is noteworthy that the policy designates all employees and volunteers, whether they are involved in religious education or not, as ministerial. The “ministerial exception” is a specific legal designation that allows the archdiocese to fire or dismiss anyone, regardless of their role in a specific ministerial capacity, if that person is judged to have violated the policy. In other words, it protects the archdiocese from discrimination lawsuits and promotes so-called “just discrimination.”

Human dignity, not legal protection against lawsuits, should be the motivation behind any Catholic policy. Unfortunately, the current policy violates human dignity and will further alienate many young people and those who educate them from the church.