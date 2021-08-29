Midlands Voices: Responsible-minded Nebraskans, step up to run for the Legislature

I received a phone call from an acquaintance who is considering becoming a candidate for the Legislature in 2022. I believe he is an excellent candidate and would serve our state well.

His biggest concern is needing to raise $300,000, as was cited in a recent OWH article referring to 2020 campaign spending.

My counsel to him was not to let the outliers become the new norm. Yes, we have had several very expensive campaigns. Some with money raised outside their districts and even out of state. That is not normal, nor should it be, in my opinion.

As people consider the upcoming campaigns for the Legislature, raising funds is definitely a factor, but a more important question is, “Why am I running?” Is getting elected to the Legislature the first step in a possible career in politics? Are you running at the request and support of a special interest group or party? Are you going to use serving in the Legislature as a resume builder? Are you running because you want to serve your state?