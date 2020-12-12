Midlands Voices: Retired and meeting the world through Zoom

Three times a week, despite COVID, I travel covertly to exotic settings. My favorite trip is the Australian Outback, driving down the yellow dirt road and waiting until the final curving hill opens on a view of Ayers Rock.
There’s nothing quite that eventful winding through the Hills of Bali, unless you count a quick glimpse of a dog and a few chickens hurrying across a narrow path or a pedestrian balancing a fat burlap sack on his head. Without a savvy tour guide I need to Google the name of that spindly roadside plant that stretches about 15 feet before bending to arc over the path.
And you can guess the highlights of Niagara Falls (the cloudy mist that plumes up from the crashing falls) and the Washington Mall (the approach to the great obelisk that honors our first president). About the most eventful moment in Maine’s Falmouth Road Race comes when five straight school buses pass us on the narrow seaside highway. Only near-misses when meeting joggers running towards us enlivens our wrong-way tour of Central Park.
While enjoying even the most mundane sights, I’m trotting along a treadmill in the Fitness Center at Arboretum Village, a 55-and-over retirement community where we’re asked to avoid outside gatherings of more than three people. So I’d better confess that I challenged the protocol by gathering with about three dozen members of the Allenspark Community Church in Colorado Sunday.
That’s an hour of worship service flanked by about 15 minutes on each end with our little squares filling the Zoom screen as we all unmute and share greetings. “Look, Carol,” I alert my wife, “there’s Gloria Peck’s name on that square but we can’t see Gloria.”
Gloria, a lifelong tennis player, lives in Waco, Texas. Others on the screen hailed from Florida, Minnesota and even England. Hazel and a black and white dog that she identifies proudly as “an American cocker spaniel,” joined us from near Dover in her home built in 1640, beneath a ceiling with exposed wooden beams.
If you’re inclined to count your blessings while coping with COVID, include treadmills that can summon up travelogues and top the list with Zoom meetings. I belong to only one group that doesn’t Zoom and when I complete this column I’ll badger our leader to get us online, especially given that we’re a group of communicators.
Churches are zooming, service clubs are zooming, book clubs, schools, you name it. My wife face-times daily with the cousin that was matron of honor at our wedding.
In June we sold both our house in Omaha and the cabin we shared in Colorado. We still planned to spend some of the summer in the mountains, as we had for the prior 23 years, but decided against it as the dangers of the virus increased. In October, as contagion surged, we added new limits to our activities.
Recently, a survey asked us about our transition from a home in Dundee and a cabin in Colorado to our retirement community. Yes, we worry about catching COVID, but, no, we don’t feel lonely and isolated.
We not only pass friends daily in the halls and enjoy the company of those we know take this health crisis seriously, we also attend Rotary meetings, church services, Bible study and other events via Zoom. Not to mention those more exotic travels via treadmill screens.
By the way, we found out why we couldn’t see Gloria Peck on her Zoom square. Our near 90-year-old friend was wearing hair curlers on that Sunday morning and didn’t choose to make a public appearance.
Warren Francke, of Omaha, is a professor emeritus with UNO Journalism and Mass Communication.
