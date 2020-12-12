Midlands Voices: Retired and meeting the world through Zoom

That’s an hour of worship service flanked by about 15 minutes on each end with our little squares filling the Zoom screen as we all unmute and share greetings. “Look, Carol,” I alert my wife, “there’s Gloria Peck’s name on that square but we can’t see Gloria.”

Gloria, a lifelong tennis player, lives in Waco, Texas. Others on the screen hailed from Florida, Minnesota and even England. Hazel and a black and white dog that she identifies proudly as “an American cocker spaniel,” joined us from near Dover in her home built in 1640, beneath a ceiling with exposed wooden beams.

If you’re inclined to count your blessings while coping with COVID, include treadmills that can summon up travelogues and top the list with Zoom meetings. I belong to only one group that doesn’t Zoom and when I complete this column I’ll badger our leader to get us online, especially given that we’re a group of communicators.

Churches are zooming, service clubs are zooming, book clubs, schools, you name it. My wife face-times daily with the cousin that was matron of honor at our wedding.