Midlands Voices: Revise state health curriculum to respect to these Nebraska households

I am writing in support of quickly adopting the first draft of the updated health curriculum guidelines for Nebraska. If that is not an option, another draft should be developed that allows for the ability to work toward a healthier, more informed, inclusive community and society. The Nebraska State Board of Education is considering postponing its original timetable or ending the process, but proper action is needed on this issue.
We live in a diverse, evolving world where information a age-appropriate, comprehensive health education based on best practices to ensure the safety and well-being of our children, which will help us to work toward a healthier, more informed, inclusive community and society.
We live in a diverse, evolving world where information and education are politicized. Most of us say we support education, although actions do not always reflect that view. Strongly held beliefs, perceptions and emotional reactions to issues often result in opposition that does not recognize contradictions between values and behaviors. What we perceive or believe may not be supported by the evidence or valid research.
The guidelines were developed by well-respected experts and are research-based. As an individual who has worked in health education, sexual health promotion, diversity and inclusion, I am aware of the importance of providing our youth (and everyone) with information that helps prepare them for their life journey. This information could be taught by families but we know that many families are not well informed or comfortable talking openly about sexuality and gender with their family members. We rely on our educational institutions to provide a well-rounded education academically and for personal well-being.
The guidelines should reflect best practices. They are designed to be age-appropriate to help our youth have the language and skills to understand families come in a variety of structures, and to be knowledgeable about their bodies and develop personal boundaries. This could increase positive public health outcomes including reducing STIs, unintended pregnancies, abortion rates, sexual assault, and suicidal ideation. Research that compared outcomes in European countries and the USA indicate the countries with comprehensive inclusive sexuality education and access to resources have youth who wait longer to engage in sexual activity, and have lower rates of abortion, STIs, HIV, and unintended pregnancies. Many who oppose providing this information believe knowledge is dangerous when ignorance causes unintended and unanticipated negative consequences.
These guidelines are not imposed on anyone. Local school boards do not have to adopt them. Parents can opt their children out. Fighting these guidelines is based on a belief that information and inclusion of individuals and families who do not have the same world view threatens their family’s personal well-being. Changing norms and differing beliefs may seem threatening. It does mean change when it may not be wanted, but, in the same way that you have your value system, beliefs and culture, everyone else also has that right too. Finding balance by focusing on shared values is one path to achieve that goal. Values include wanting our friends and family to be safe, happy, healthy, welcomed, included and recognized as part of a community. Belonging is essential to health, which means diverse family structures must be represented.
Providing accurate information and developing the ability to think about and use information in helpful ways is the basis of education. We should strive for excellence, not compromise out of some individuals’ strongly held beliefs that certain information should be withheld and including families that have historically been stigmatized and marginalized in our communities undermines their family structure. Minority stress is a documented phenomenon demonstrating the negative health impacts on individuals and groups who experience stigmatization, marginalization, harassment and discrimination. Rejecting LGBTQA+ and non-traditional families or avoiding discussions about systemic injustice based on identities has resulted in a disproportionate impact of public health issues on the LGBTQA+ and other communities that include suicide, homelessness, bullying, health disparities, and victimization.
I encourage everyone to consider documented information and our values of life, liberty, pursuit of happiness and justice for all. Without this, we cannot develop a community that is healthy, happy and prosperous. Our values must include caring about all members of our community, including LGBTQA+ and other minoritized populations.
Gender is a spectrum, and all genders and orientations need to be recognized. I don’t ask for understanding but for acceptance of established scholarship and expertise indicating public health outcomes are improved when we provide age-appropriate, inclusive, comprehensive and accurate information.