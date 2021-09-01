Midlands Voices: Revise state health curriculum to respect to these Nebraska households

The guidelines should reflect best practices. They are designed to be age-appropriate to help our youth have the language and skills to understand families come in a variety of structures, and to be knowledgeable about their bodies and develop personal boundaries. This could increase positive public health outcomes including reducing STIs, unintended pregnancies, abortion rates, sexual assault, and suicidal ideation. Research that compared outcomes in European countries and the USA indicate the countries with comprehensive inclusive sexuality education and access to resources have youth who wait longer to engage in sexual activity, and have lower rates of abortion, STIs, HIV, and unintended pregnancies. Many who oppose providing this information believe knowledge is dangerous when ignorance causes unintended and unanticipated negative consequences.

These guidelines are not imposed on anyone. Local school boards do not have to adopt them. Parents can opt their children out. Fighting these guidelines is based on a belief that information and inclusion of individuals and families who do not have the same world view threatens their family’s personal well-being. Changing norms and differing beliefs may seem threatening. It does mean change when it may not be wanted, but, in the same way that you have your value system, beliefs and culture, everyone else also has that right too. Finding balance by focusing on shared values is one path to achieve that goal. Values include wanting our friends and family to be safe, happy, healthy, welcomed, included and recognized as part of a community. Belonging is essential to health, which means diverse family structures must be represented.