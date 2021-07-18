Midlands Voices: Safeguarding LGBTQ rights can boost Nebraska's economy

Right now, there is a patchwork of protections for LGBTQ people across the country. Some states, like our neighbors in Iowa and Colorado, have full protections for LGBTQ people. Other states have none. Our company was proud to join Nebraska Competes, a nonpartisan coalition of businesses committed to ensuring protections are in place so we can attract the best talent to our state and help grow Nebraska’s economy. We will continue to share our policies and practices with other Nebraska businesses.

But, there’s a lot more to be done. Legislation currently making its way through Congress would fix this and level the playing field for all states. The Equality Act passed in a bipartisan victory in the U.S. House of Representatives. It now awaits a vote in the Senate, where its passage would ensure all states offer equal protections. In doing so, we’d remove a critical barrier — one that is currently limiting Nebraska’s ability to recruit the talent needed in our workforce.