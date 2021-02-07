Midlands Voices: School districts should end use of Native American mascots

A national conversation on racial equality and anti-racism has renewed attention to and interest in a number of issues. One topic that seems to sit on the back burner being forever deemed OK is the use of American Indian-themed school mascots. While there are many issues that we as Indigenous people must address, our task is much more difficult when mascots and caricatures prevent others from seeing Indigenous people for what they are: people.

Native Americans constitute roughly 2% of the United States’ population and less than 1% of students. Thus, if Native American voices must outweigh the voices of those who want to retain harmful mascots, our battle will never be won. Rather than engaging in a heated, divisive debate, it is time to start listening to research and voices that have been drowned out for decades.

Addressing the issue of race-themed mascots is not political correctness. It is about racial equity and justice. It requires the courage of a whole society to stand up against an accepted norm to overcome racism. As Nebraskans, we must push to advance a more equal and just society for all people. We must accept that the time to advance equality for America’s first people is long overdue.