Midlands Voices: School leaders demonstrate collaborative resilience in difficult time

The Omaha World-Herald’s spotlight on the 2021 “Midlanders of the Year” was in the right place: Nebraska’s school workers. We are grateful for the outstanding professionalism of our teachers and staff members who keep serving families and educating children in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’d also like to shine a spotlight on Nebraska’s school superintendents, administrators and school board members who are working diligently behind the scenes and around the clock to help maintain order in educational environments in an ever-changing, oftentimes chaotic pandemic environment.
In the midst of challenging debates filling our community conversations these days, we have much to celebrate in Nebraska when it comes to our school and the district leadership. The unwavering focus has been on the health, safety, and emotional and educational development of more than 300,000 students and the support of thousands of teachers on the front lines.
Here’s where Nebraska and Omaha stands out as a national model: Unlike much of the country, our students were back in school learning in person in the 2020-21 academic school year. Just months after the pandemic began, our public and non-public school leaders, working with teachers, staff, school boards, health officials and many others, developed plans to safely bring children and teachers back to the classrooms. The beneficiaries of this leadership are most certainly our children, but the collaborative resilience of our school leaders helped safeguard our communities.
The Omaha-area superintendents have a unique group of advisers to help share strategies for district planning: the superintendents themselves. For longer than three decades, through an organization called the Metropolitan Omaha Educational Consortium, or MOEC, the 12 Omaha-area superintendents meet with each other monthly along with leaders from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Metropolitan Community College and Iowa Western Community College. Similar efforts across the state with regional leadership from educational service units and school organizations managed both the challenges of health and safety and the need to have students in school.
During COVID, school leadership met more frequently. Our superintendents have each other to turn to for sharing thoughts, resources and strategic initiatives; keeping lines of communication open; leveraging the collective knowledge and wisdom of the group; and leaning on the trust they have built over the years.
School leaders are not alone in a silo; they are together in a community. Another key group of leaders include the members of the districts’ school boards. Board members are voluntary, unpaid elected officials. As public servants they devote their time and energy to serve their communities and do what is best for all children. They deserve recognition and gratitude as well. These neighbors, friends and family members have worked tirelessly with their superintendents to return children to school, improve student achievement and provide community stability during turbulent times.
The superintendents and their teams were also crucial community connectors to services and resources, like food. Since the pandemic began, millions of meals have been distributed to students and families through well-orchestrated curbside pick-up services.
President and CEO of the Foodbank for the Heartland Brian Barks said he simply could not have reached as many families in need without the critical partnership of our public schools. “The partnerships we have with area superintendents is one of the difference makers between dangerous food insecurity or access to healthy food for children and adults,” he said.
As we face continuing challenges from COVID, our school leaders are not only handling the day-to-day challenges of education but keeping a firm eye on the horizon, building momentum and holding the line against chaotic interruptions with students and the community at the heart of their service.
To all our educational leaders, superintendents, school board members, administrators and classroom teachers: We see you. We thank you. We know the effects of the pandemic have been minimized by your extraordinary efforts to care for and educate each and every child in your schools. Your collaborative resilience has ensured our community will flourish for decades to come.
Our collective community future is in the skilled hands of our educators.
Midlands Voices January 2022
Matthew L. Blomstedt, Ph.D., is Nebraska commissioner of education.