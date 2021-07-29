Midlands Voices: School leaders, understand masks' importance for new school year

Dear Omaha school superintendents, school board members, and school administrators:
I am writing to you as a parent of elementary school-aged children and as a board-certified infectious diseases physician here in Omaha. Thank you for the commendable decisions last school year to keep our children safe by requiring masks in our schools as we faced an uncertain fall with the pandemic. I fully appreciate the complicated situation you find yourselves in as you prepare for the upcoming school year regarding COVID-19 prevention in our schools, and recognize that you must be receiving pressure from multiple fronts, including parents and health professionals like myself urging masking, and parents who are opposed to masking in schools.
As a parent and physician, I agree that in-person learning is critical to support our children’s intellectual development and for them to thrive. However, COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to not only our children but also the adults with whom the children live. Therefore, we must do our best to mitigate the potential harms of COVID-19 by providing multiple layers of protection for our children and community. These layers should include vaccination for all who are eligible to be vaccinated, including teachers, staff and older students. However, recognizing that younger children under 12 years old are still ineligible to be vaccinated (and will likely remain ineligible well into the winter of 2021-2022), now masking becomes of utmost importance.
I am asking you to please consider supporting the well-being of our children and their communities by requiring that our elementary and middle school children who are too young to be vaccinated wear masks this upcoming school year.
The children attended last year wearing masks and did a wonderful job! I know it was likely not easy, especially at first, but the resilience of children tells us that they will always find ways to keep having fun with learning despite our adult perception of what may or may not be a barrier to them. If children see adults modeling the right behavior and receive reminders about the right behavior, they will follow suit.
Masks work to prevent spread of COVID-19. The Delta variant currently dominates and is more transmissible than the original version of this virus. Current national and local trends indicate that not only is the pandemic not over, but we are likely heading into another surge which will be dangerous for everyone who is not vaccinated, and that includes our children. We must also remember the children in our school community who are at higher risk for developing severe illness due to COVID-19 — their well-being is dependent not only on their own mask wearing, but also on mask wearing by those around them.
Furthermore, the CDC county-level tracking of community transmission indicates that Douglas County is an area of high COVID-19 transmission. Their new recommendations suggest that even vaccinated individuals should be wearing masks indoors at levels greater than substantial transmission, and only 53% of Douglas County residents are fully vaccinated, so it’s no question that our community should be masking up indoors. But this plea centers around our children who cannot be vaccinated at all. Both the CDC and the American Association of Pediatricians recommend that all students older than 2 years and all school staff should wear face masks at school, unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.
Masks are a low-cost intervention that have a significant benefit for our students and community without harm. I implore you to please prioritize the safety of our children and community by requiring masks indoors for our schools.
Deciding to do the right thing when the popular belief says otherwise is a hard job, but you were elected to your positions to make these hard decisions in the best interest of the children themselves. So, I am asking you to do your job. Please. Put our children first and trust the science that guides these hard decisions.
Jasmine Marcelin, M.D., is an assistant professor of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine. This essay reflects her professional opinion as an infectious diseases physician, but is not an institutional stance of her employers.