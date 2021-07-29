Midlands Voices: School leaders, understand masks' importance for new school year

I am asking you to please consider supporting the well-being of our children and their communities by requiring that our elementary and middle school children who are too young to be vaccinated wear masks this upcoming school year.

The children attended last year wearing masks and did a wonderful job! I know it was likely not easy, especially at first, but the resilience of children tells us that they will always find ways to keep having fun with learning despite our adult perception of what may or may not be a barrier to them. If children see adults modeling the right behavior and receive reminders about the right behavior, they will follow suit.