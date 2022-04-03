Midlands Voices: Seeking our better angels through respect, integrity and courage

I became alarmed in 2010, when it became apparent to me that the fabric of our democracy was beginning to fray . Today, I seek to turn the tide and invite you to join me.

In 2010, I began a master’s program in public administration at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. I brought to this learning track a bachelor’s in history and economics. One of the most valuable but terrifying insights I learned from my education is that many of our cherished human institutions are fragile, and they must be defended for them to survive. Institutions such as representative democracy, federalism and governance checks and balances.

We often take for granted that they are there and that they ensure a way of life, but they only exist as long as popular will supports them. There are numerous examples from history where worn-down public will led to the erosion of protective institutions and the resulting tyranny.

Much of my master’s focus was on understanding why societies “devolve” and how new institutions rise to terrorize and oppress them. In 2011, I presented a term paper where I used a terrorism crime database to determine the impact of political bias in trials. A visiting Ukrainian student was confused by my focus. She was surprised that I would examine political bias in the justice system in a society where democratic institutions are so strong. But think of everything American civics has been through since 2011. Are our institutions strong enough to withstand the tide of the partisan polarization being driven ever stronger by the echo chambers of social media?

By 2016, the rise of social media and the introduction of “fake news” had done much to validate my concerns. Some of the exact same patterns that led to the rise of totalitarian regimes in Europe in the early 20th century are visible in our current world, fueled by new technologies. What I see is a sweeping and insidious new way of thinking that encourages people to find only those that share their same perspectives.

Regardless of how one feels about “this” political candidate or “that” political candidate, the most damaging element to the fabric of society is our own unwillingness to learn from those who think differently. Differing opinions and their free expression are the bedrock of American society, and so too is the leveraging of our differences for progress and growth. Our modern system of communicating at scale — the risk-free zones of Facebook and Twitter and other cyberspace vehicles — allows us to express, but also to avoid growth. This has led to a populace that is ultra-vulnerable to falsehoods and demagogic behavior that take advantage of our lack of collective critical thinking. It is this phenomenon that makes me fear for the future of my children, as I know from history where ignorance and hyper-partisanship lead.

I draw hope from movements in America aimed at reuniting us and igniting dialogue around our common interests. I see grassroots efforts to protect cherished American institutions and concepts such as representative democracy and individual liberty. I have experienced the movement firsthand thanks to the efforts of Gen. Wesley Clark and his staff at the nonprofit Renew America Together. I have spent the last nine months involved in RATO’s Civility Leadership Institute.

CLI seeks to connect Americans of different backgrounds and beliefs, who share a common love for the United States of America and its historic foundation of representative democracy. It is designed to empower its members to be examples of collaboration and understanding in the public sphere and in our private lives. The core values of the Civility Leadership Institute are respect, integrity and courage. Respect for our fellow Americans, even when we disagree on policy. Integrity in all of our public interactions and in our pursuit of policies that lift up our communities. Courage to stand up to the authoritarian tendencies in modern politics where each side demonizes the other in search of ever-increasing power.

It is in the best long-term interest for our society and our progeny to continue to carry the torch of democracy that the founding fathers and mothers painstakingly sought to endow upon us. It is far from perfect, but remains the best governance model there is. Despite the difficult demands it places on its citizens, its leaders, and its civil servants, the alternative of despotism offers only momentary gratification and incalculable suffering.

Abraham Lincoln appealed to “the better angels of our nature” in his first inaugural address while pleading with Americans to avoid a civil war. Americans are poised again to seek out their better angels.