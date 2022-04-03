Midlands Voices: Seeking our better angels through respect, integrity and courage

I became alarmed in 2010, when it became apparent to me that the fabric of our democracy was beginning to fray . Today, I seek to turn the tide and invite you to join me.
In 2010, I began a master’s program in public administration at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. I brought to this learning track a bachelor’s in history and economics. One of the most valuable but terrifying insights I learned from my education is that many of our cherished human institutions are fragile, and they must be defended for them to survive. Institutions such as representative democracy, federalism and governance checks and balances.
We often take for granted that they are there and that they ensure a way of life, but they only exist as long as popular will supports them. There are numerous examples from history where worn-down public will led to the erosion of protective institutions and the resulting tyranny.
Much of my master’s focus was on understanding why societies “devolve” and how new institutions rise to terrorize and oppress them. In 2011, I presented a term paper where I used a terrorism crime database to determine the impact of political bias in trials. A visiting Ukrainian student was confused by my focus. She was surprised that I would examine political bias in the justice system in a society where democratic institutions are so strong. But think of everything American civics has been through since 2011. Are our institutions strong enough to withstand the tide of the partisan polarization being driven ever stronger by the echo chambers of social media?
People are also reading…
By 2016, the rise of social media and the introduction of “fake news” had done much to validate my concerns. Some of the exact same patterns that led to the rise of totalitarian regimes in Europe in the early 20th century are visible in our current world, fueled by new technologies. What I see is a sweeping and insidious new way of thinking that encourages people to find only those that share their same perspectives.
Regardless of how one feels about “this” political candidate or “that” political candidate, the most damaging element to the fabric of society is our own unwillingness to learn from those who think differently. Differing opinions and their free expression are the bedrock of American society, and so too is the leveraging of our differences for progress and growth. Our modern system of communicating at scale — the risk-free zones of Facebook and Twitter and other cyberspace vehicles — allows us to express, but also to avoid growth. This has led to a populace that is ultra-vulnerable to falsehoods and demagogic behavior that take advantage of our lack of collective critical thinking. It is this phenomenon that makes me fear for the future of my children, as I know from history where ignorance and hyper-partisanship lead.
I draw hope from movements in America aimed at reuniting us and igniting dialogue around our common interests. I see grassroots efforts to protect cherished American institutions and concepts such as representative democracy and individual liberty. I have experienced the movement firsthand thanks to the efforts of Gen. Wesley Clark and his staff at the nonprofit Renew America Together. I have spent the last nine months involved in RATO’s Civility Leadership Institute.
CLI seeks to connect Americans of different backgrounds and beliefs, who share a common love for the United States of America and its historic foundation of representative democracy. It is designed to empower its members to be examples of collaboration and understanding in the public sphere and in our private lives. The core values of the Civility Leadership Institute are respect, integrity and courage. Respect for our fellow Americans, even when we disagree on policy. Integrity in all of our public interactions and in our pursuit of policies that lift up our communities. Courage to stand up to the authoritarian tendencies in modern politics where each side demonizes the other in search of ever-increasing power.
It is in the best long-term interest for our society and our progeny to continue to carry the torch of democracy that the founding fathers and mothers painstakingly sought to endow upon us. It is far from perfect, but remains the best governance model there is. Despite the difficult demands it places on its citizens, its leaders, and its civil servants, the alternative of despotism offers only momentary gratification and incalculable suffering.
Abraham Lincoln appealed to “the better angels of our nature” in his first inaugural address while pleading with Americans to avoid a civil war. Americans are poised again to seek out their better angels.
OWH Midlands Voices February 2022
Natasha Hongsermeier-Graves writes: "Human beings are not inherently broken, but we are all fallible. We make mistakes. Yet there is nothing 'correctional' or “rehabilitative” about the current dehumanizing experience of incarceration."
Ashley Howard writes: "As the 20th century progressed, African Americans shifted their gaze from rural expanses to the dynamism of urban communities."
Julie Masters writes: "The question of who will care for people should the need arise requires thought and consideration, especially with the decline in the numbers of children in Nebraska, the United States and globally."
Jo Giles and Elizabeth Barajas-Román write: "Never before have Roe’s protections in Nebraska been so endangered — and never before have they been this necessary and urgent."
Dr. Alan Thorson writes: "Nebraska has many unique determinants of cancer care, including our large rural population (34%), scattered over 67 of our 93 counties. In the case of colorectal cancer, we know that variables within this distribution lead to disparities in early diagnosis with rural areas diagnosed at a later stage than some urban areas."
Julius Schaaf writes: "It will be critical to Midwestern economies to keep ethanol competitive. While electric vehicles are growing more popular with certain policymakers, ethanol will maintain a substantial share of the marketplace for decades to come."
Jed Hansen writes: " For individuals living in our smallest communities, it can be a lengthy drive to a rural hospital for a mammogram or colonoscopy. As a result, many people simply can’t make the trip. That is where exciting new tools, such as MCED tests, could help make a difference."
Dr. Arwa Nasir writes: "While many people believe a child’s academic career begins when they enter school, foundational skills for learning actually are built much earlier."
Scott R. Frakes writes: "In correctional settings, clinical treatment provides a foothold. It lays the groundwork for what needs to continue in the community. Giving individuals a proper environment for initiating that change is the best thing that we can do."
Thomas Martin asks: Is an education for freedom too much to expect for Nebraska’s youth?
Douglas Bereuter writes: "If Putin doesn’t respect the boundaries of any European nation, like Ukraine, it threatens the whole international order that has freed the European continent from international conflict since 1945."
Janelle Stevenson and Megan Lyons write: "Environmental stewardship and hazardous waste remediation are key components for long-term solutions, not Band-Aid shells and leaky liners."
The bipartisan bill includes hard infrastructure plans and addresses clean energy and broadband needs.
Matthew L. Blomstedt writes: "As we face continuing challenges from COVID, our school leaders are not only handling the day-to-day challenges of education but keeping a firm eye on the horizon, building momentum and holding the line against chaotic interruptions with students and the community at the heart of their service."
If Nebraska fails to assert its rights on the South Platte, less water will cross the state line.
Romance scams often originate on dating websites, but these scammers occasionally infiltrate social media. Scam efforts target those who are most vulnerable, and they don’t discriminate by age.
Rebecca Firestone writes: "The future could be darker if state services become even more strained — which would likely happen if lawmakers cut taxes this year."
There is a misconception that the hardships created by a global pandemic have somehow failed to affect Nebraska and Nebraskans.
Danielle Conrad writes: "Imagine the transformational investment we could be making together instead of battling over a massive new prison."
Taxing only consumption and doing away with income, property and corporate taxes will benefit Nebraskans, Hal Daub says.
Nebraskans are invited to join The Unify Challenge — a live, one-to-one, online video conversation program that connects pairs of Nebraskans across political, ideological, geographic and other divides.
Laura Alexander and Cristian Doña-Reveco write that immigrants drive Nebraska's population growth and that their work generated $22 billion in production in the state.
Proposed racetrack and casino projects would solidify Hastings, North Platte and Gering as tourism destinations and draw visitors from a wide geographic radius, writes Sean Boyd.
Loretta Fairchild proposes a program that would train construction workers while it addresses a housing shortage so the state can attract other workers.
Gov. Pete Ricketts writes: "A modern facility will improve the quality of life for inmates and security for our corrections officers."