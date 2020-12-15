Midlands Voices: Serving as a Nebraska elector was an inspiring experience

After four years of hateful rhetoric and power grabs by Trump and his GOP enablers, Democrats across the country came together this year to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

In Nebraska, we shattered all records. According to Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report, Nebraska’s CD2 “swung against Trump more than any swing state.” The swing was 8.8 points, as the district flipped from red to blue.

And those results demonstrate that the message got to the right people in terms of conducting a winning campaign. We showed people that their voice mattered.

My only regret was that my grandmother, who passed away in June 2008, was not here to witness this. My grandmother instilled the values of hard work in me. She never gave up even though times got tough.

Taylor, my 16-year-old daughter, is pursuing college scholarship opportunities now. I’m hoping she will choose Howard University in Washington, D.C. — Harris’ alma mater.

We have made strides — this includes our national Democratic Party and our Nebraska Democratic Party. From our Candidates of Color Fund and LaMere Grassroots Fellows, we are making conscious choices to fund programs that reach urban and rural communities of color.

But as the late Frank LaMere, a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the NDP’s first associate chair, often said: “There is more work to do.” We must continue the work to allow everyone to have a seat at the table, and a voice. We as Nebraskans can get it done, and I look forward to seeing all the hard work Nebraska has to offer.

Precious McKesson, of Omaha, is a presidential elector and chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party’s Black Caucus