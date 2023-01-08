Midlands Voices: Serving Nebraska is a unique honor

Serving Nebraska in the United States Senate has been a unique honor.

Nebraskans come together to get stuff done — time after time. This state and our people are special. We feed the world, beat historic floods, and dominated college football for nearly four decades — we out-hustle anybody.

Since the very beginning in 2014, Melissa and I have always said that we would serve for a time — and that we had no intention of making the Senate into a career. In fact, I put forward term limit legislation on my very first day in office.

From working garbage truck routes across the state, to selling Runzas (and beer thanks to Garth Brooks) in Memorial Stadium to driving Uber, the conversations working alongside Nebraskans informed me on how best to represent our state. These conversations gave me great hope for our country.

We are lucky to live in the greatest nation in the history of the world. We — as a people — don’t have to listen to the angry, very-online voices trying to convince us that our best days are in the rear view mirror or that our neighbors — who might hold different policy preferences — are our enemies. We’re Americans who hash out our disagreements in our local communities.

America needs more normal people. More Nebraskans getting involved in civics to box out the most divisive voices in politics.

Here’s what that looks like: Less emphasis from politicians on getting re-elected or back on cable news, more emphasis and real debate on what America looks like a decade or two down the road. Less budget gimmickry, more seriousness about our long-term challenges like the disruption of work — and the threat of the Chinese Communist Party.

Congress needs Nebraska’s common-sense and gritty work ethic.

Some of the most productive work and valuable policy outcomes throughout my time in the Senate all happened in the classified setting of the Intelligence Committee. Why? No cameras means no grandstanding.

Here’s the reality: The most important stuff in life isn’t happening because of what happens in D.C. or on cable. The most important stuff in life happens here at home — at our churches, VFW steak fries and little league practices.

That’s the beauty of this country: We can wrestle over the details of a political debates but we can come together — side by side — and create better communities for our kids and grandkids.

That’s the reason my family and I decided to accept a new calling at the University of Florida. We’ve been approached by lots of universities over the years, but Melissa and I turned them down. This one was too important to pass up. It is an opportunity to build strong community in the nation’s fastest growing economy, serve a whole bunch of future leaders as they learn how to navigate a disruptive age and improve higher education in America. Higher education needs a disruption and a good dose of hard work and common sense. America isn’t about politics and education is a huge part of how we pass this great American experiment to the next generation.

Since the summer of 2013, many of you have taken the time to get to know our family. Through everything — two rickety RVs, 93 counties a bunch of times, thousands of public events, setting an all-time record of votes (and an all-time state record of censures) — I’ve done my best to represent Nebraskans. This special state will always be home. Melissa, the kids, and I look forward to seeing you around. We’ve got work to do.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for giving us the honor of serving this great state. We’re going to be adding a good bit of Gator blue to our wardrobes, but our hearts will always beat Husker red.