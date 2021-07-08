Midlands Voices: Sex education is sexual violence prevention

Did you know that 93% of child sexual assault victims know their abuser and that 30% of child sexual abuse happens within the victim’s home? Did you know that a child is sexually assaulted every nine minutes in the United States?

I am a part of these statistics, and I have been working since 2016 to tell my story of survivorship and to advocate for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and sex trafficking. The legislative bills I have advocated for have helped survivors post-crisis. Many of our elected officials sit in a position of power to help support survivors after they have been abused and victimized. This is incredibly important work, but there is more that can be done to prevent child sexual abuse for all young people across our state.

If we are to truly protect children in Nebraska, then we need prevention, and you cannot have prevention without education. There has been so much manufactured outrage by elected officials concerning the new proposed health education standards by the State Board of Education. I keep hearing that parents should be teaching these lessons to their children, and nothing triggers me more than to think of my father (my abuser) talking to me about rape, my sexual health, consent or healthy relationships.