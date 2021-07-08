Midlands Voices: Sex education is sexual violence prevention

Did you know that 93% of child sexual assault victims know their abuser and that 30% of child sexual abuse happens within the victim’s home? Did you know that a child is sexually assaulted every nine minutes in the United States?
I am a part of these statistics, and I have been working since 2016 to tell my story of survivorship and to advocate for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and sex trafficking. The legislative bills I have advocated for have helped survivors post-crisis. Many of our elected officials sit in a position of power to help support survivors after they have been abused and victimized. This is incredibly important work, but there is more that can be done to prevent child sexual abuse for all young people across our state.
If we are to truly protect children in Nebraska, then we need prevention, and you cannot have prevention without education. There has been so much manufactured outrage by elected officials concerning the new proposed health education standards by the State Board of Education. I keep hearing that parents should be teaching these lessons to their children, and nothing triggers me more than to think of my father (my abuser) talking to me about rape, my sexual health, consent or healthy relationships.
This education will help all young people by providing them with age-appropriate health information, lessons on consent and safe touch to minimize sexual abuse, and create a safe school environment for all students. This also creates open conversations with trusted adults so that young people have someone to turn to if they need to report abuse.
I was first raped by an uncle when I was 4 years old and that crime was not reported, mainly because I was told we were playing a “game.” I had no education to understand what was happening to me. Later in my young life, I had to report to a law enforcement officer and name each body part when describing what my father did when visiting my room in the middle of the night. This was a very specific process that allowed me to name what was happening to me in a way that the adults in the room understood I was being abused. The process of teaching young kids their body parts is protective, not sexualizing.
As a survivor, I want all young people in Nebraska to have access to the health education information they need to live full and healthy lives. Why aren’t our elected officials doing all they can to prevent child sexual abuse in our state? Why aren’t they supporting efforts like effective health education that are proven to reduce rates of sexual violence?
I urge the State Board of Education members to pass these critical standards that will reduce child sexual abuse.
Angie Lauritsen is a board member and treasurer for the group Survivors Rising. She chairs the group’s Policy and Legislation Committee and has long been active in the legislative process at the State Capitol. In 2020, she helped author the collaborative “Survivors Speak” guide by survivors, for survivors, as well as a guide to promote trauma-informed work by legislators with survivors.