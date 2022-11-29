Midlands Voices: Share Omaha and Share Iowa broaden Giving Tuesday efforts

Philanthropy is the “heart” of the heartland, and Share Omaha continues to build a platform that ignites that heart through giving, volunteering and fulfilling wish lists. Now, Share Omaha is joined by Share Iowa and five other communities across the country under the Share Good umbrella.

Together, Share Omaha and Share Iowa (new this year) are powering Giving Tuesday locally on Nov. 29.

Now is the time for you to support the nonprofits that have been meeting the needs of tens of thousands of community members through the pandemic and weathering the economic hardships that have followed. More than 700 nonprofits in the Omaha and western Iowa area have stepped up to feed children and families, shelter those who lost their homes, helped our aging population, cared for animals, provided diapers for babies and worked non-stop for anyone in need. These nonprofits need you on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, to donate dollars, do something good in your community or purchase wish list items. Giving Tuesday is a day to give back in whatever way you can — large or small.

Together, our communities on both sides of the Missouri are working tirelessly to maximize support for nonprofits. You can find the causes you are passionate about on the Share Omaha and Share Iowa websites; shareomaha.org and shareiowa.org. Last year, the combined effort of the nonprofits raised $5.5 million dollars on Giving Tuesday. The financial needs are even greater this year.

The cost of everything has increased, which has a ripple effect on our area’s nonprofits and the causes they serve. Share Omaha and Share Iowa are asking everyone to spend just a little less on Black Friday or Cyber Monday and make those dollars go even further with a worthy nonprofit. You can make it possible for a child to get a holiday gift, a family to have a table of food, a pet to be sheltered or a baby to have diapers.

The business community has stepped up in new ways, too. Todd Simon of Omaha Steaks has called on other area corporations to build a bonus fund, at $67,500, that will go to organizations based not on the dollar amount of the gifts but on the number of donors who give on the Share sites. The Community Foundation for Western Iowa has a $250,000 pool of funds for a 20% match on gifts to endowment funds held with the Community Foundation.

In addition, individuals have committed to mobilizing friends, neighbors and co-workers for special projects like toy drives, peer-to-peer fundraising or neighbors-helping-neighbors efforts on Giving Tuesday. You’re invited to join in this effort, too. Giving Tuesday also has wonderful sponsoring partners with Core Bank for #GivingTuesday402 in Omaha and TS Bank for #GivingTuesday712 in western Iowa.

The movement to engage more people in philanthropy and to ignite the joy of giving is growing, not just in our metro, but across the country, and it’s being elevated by an organization called Share Good. Share Omaha and Share Iowa are at the forefront of this movement and have been instrumental in building the one-stop platform for providing exposure to community nonprofits in one place to view a nonprofit’s mission, make a donation, volunteer or fulfill material goods.

Plus, you can make multiple donations and check out with a single transaction through our streamlined process. The Share organization itself is philanthropically funded and does not charge nonprofits for its services, and it does not keep any percentage of the gifts, so 100% of your donation goes to the organization(s) you choose after a low credit card processing fee.

Share Omaha and Share Iowa connect your support to local organizations 365 days a year, but Giving Tuesday is especially significant. It’s our day to show up, celebrate our collective power and lift up the nonprofits in our community.

We are counting on you to do what’s needed and for all of us to give all we can. Join Share Omaha and Share Iowa on Nov. 29 to build up our nonprofits and strengthen our Omaha area and western Iowa communities.

Thank you.