Midlands Voices: Shared reading improves young lives

If I told you there was a reliable, easy and safe method that you can use to dramatically improve your child’s brain development, success in school and future social, mental and physical health, would you take the time to do it?

Many people think that parents reading to their children — an activity known as “shared reading” is a pleasant, but old-fashioned pastime. The practice of shared reading in families is increasingly neglected, given the decline in the amount of discretionary time parents have and the availability of online and television content that keeps children “busy,” while parents attend to other tasks and responsibilities, or enjoy a well-deserved rest.

However, science now says that shared reading with children is a high-yield investment in their health and educational future. There is undeniable evidence that reading is a powerful brain building activity that has lifelong benefits.

We do not often think about children’s books as being health-intervention tools, and — until recently — reading was not commonly recommended by physicians to improve health. However, given the overwhelming evidence of benefit, pediatricians now recommend that parents regularly read to their children starting in the first year of life.

The act of holding a child and reading to them is a calm and enjoyable activity that leads to positive interaction and bonding. The undivided attention that the child receives fosters a sense of security and emotional wellbeing, relieves their anxiety and opens their mind for learning.

Reading to children also engages many sensory and cognitive pathways in the brain including seeing, hearing, thinking and reasoning. The activity of shared reading has been shown to increase nerve connections in the brain in a way that online content or video games do not.

Research also has suggested that parents tend to use more complex language when they read to their children than when they simply talk to or play with them. This increases their exposure to advanced vocabulary and concepts and provides a scaffold on which further learning can take place. Children learn about the world and other people and gain experience vicariously through the events of the story. Some stories teach problem-solving strategies, others convey moral values.

While many people believe a child’s academic career begins when they enter school, foundational skills for learning actually are built much earlier. Language development, vocabulary, attention, self-regulation and sensory coordination are skills that develop in the first three years of life — and are enhanced by shared reading.

Shared reading with young children is associated with better language development in the first few years of life, and with better literacy skills during school years. High literacy is associated with better health for the individual and their offspring. Parents and families can give their children an enormous head start on learning by dedicating time for regular shared reading in the first few years of life. This time is an investment in the mental health, educational and social success of their children.

Perhaps one of the most important advantages of reading to children early is that it fosters the lifelong love of reading, which is a recipe for continued learning and intellectual growth.

Dr. Arwa Nasir is a professor of pediatrics at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.