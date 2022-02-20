Midlands Voices: Shared reading improves young lives

If I told you there was a reliable, easy and safe method that you can use to dramatically improve your child’s brain development, success in school and future social, mental and physical health, would you take the time to do it?
Many people think that parents reading to their children — an activity known as “shared reading” is a pleasant, but old-fashioned pastime. The practice of shared reading in families is increasingly neglected, given the decline in the amount of discretionary time parents have and the availability of online and television content that keeps children “busy,” while parents attend to other tasks and responsibilities, or enjoy a well-deserved rest.
However, science now says that shared reading with children is a high-yield investment in their health and educational future. There is undeniable evidence that reading is a powerful brain building activity that has lifelong benefits.
We do not often think about children’s books as being health-intervention tools, and — until recently — reading was not commonly recommended by physicians to improve health. However, given the overwhelming evidence of benefit, pediatricians now recommend that parents regularly read to their children starting in the first year of life.
People are also reading…
The act of holding a child and reading to them is a calm and enjoyable activity that leads to positive interaction and bonding. The undivided attention that the child receives fosters a sense of security and emotional wellbeing, relieves their anxiety and opens their mind for learning.
Reading to children also engages many sensory and cognitive pathways in the brain including seeing, hearing, thinking and reasoning. The activity of shared reading has been shown to increase nerve connections in the brain in a way that online content or video games do not.
Research also has suggested that parents tend to use more complex language when they read to their children than when they simply talk to or play with them. This increases their exposure to advanced vocabulary and concepts and provides a scaffold on which further learning can take place. Children learn about the world and other people and gain experience vicariously through the events of the story. Some stories teach problem-solving strategies, others convey moral values.
While many people believe a child’s academic career begins when they enter school, foundational skills for learning actually are built much earlier. Language development, vocabulary, attention, self-regulation and sensory coordination are skills that develop in the first three years of life — and are enhanced by shared reading.
Shared reading with young children is associated with better language development in the first few years of life, and with better literacy skills during school years. High literacy is associated with better health for the individual and their offspring. Parents and families can give their children an enormous head start on learning by dedicating time for regular shared reading in the first few years of life. This time is an investment in the mental health, educational and social success of their children.
Perhaps one of the most important advantages of reading to children early is that it fosters the lifelong love of reading, which is a recipe for continued learning and intellectual growth.
Midlands Voices January 2022
Darryl Brown Jr. writes: "Nuance belongs in the conversation around abortion; our faith does not always require an 'either/or' mentality."
Gov. Pete Ricketts writes: "State law declares 'the will of the people of the State of Nebraska and the members of the Legislature to provide protection for the life of the unborn child whenever possible."
Gwenn Aspen writes: Will a candidate be a leader who will stand with voters, or will they stand with authoritarians?
David G. Brown writes: "The City of Omaha has taken a giant step forward in providing new dynamic infrastructure that will bring more people, companies and jobs to the very heart of our community."
A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be felt throughout the world, directly threatening Poland and the Baltic States and unsettling global economies.
Ron Jensen writes: "I have no doubt that the political parties would like to have more to say about who serves in our Legislature, as well as what they do when they get there. But Nebraskans have only to look at the U.S. Congress to understand how well that would serve the public interest."
Rebecca Fahrlander writes: "Chain letters, like today's social media chain posts, usually involved some concern or superstition around fate, bad fortune, illness, etc. Breaking the chain could bring bad luck. They were fake before we had fake news."
Andi Curry Grubb writes: "Those who strongly oppose abortion have spread misinformation, creating harmful stigma and shaming people who have had abortions into silence. This has left a vacuum that the vocal minority has used to push its narrow, ideological agenda against abortion to the tipping point."
Polling shows strong support for conservation easements in Nebraska.
State. Sen. Steve Lathrop writes that dealing with incarceration growth "will take a new approach to criminal justice using strategies that can actually reduce recidivism, protect public safety and rein in prison growth."
Nationally, other states are doing a better job of protecting their children than Nebraskans are. This must change.
he mandate enacted by Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse is an absolutely necessary measure; however, it is important to emphasize that masks are only one part of the solution.
State Sen. Tom Brewer and John R. Lott Jr. write: "Much will remain unchanged with constitutional carry. Businesses and private property owners still have the right to exclude guns from their premises. Prohibitions remain in sensitive places, and laws about gun misuse are unchanged. Nebraskans must still be able to legally own a gun to carry it."
"Colorado’s plans to siphon off water from the South Platte River would decrease agricultural water supplies and raise pumping costs for our residents," Gov. Pete Ricketts writes.
State Sen. John McCollister writes: "Republican voters have been so pumped full of lies from conservative talk radio, Fox News and conspiracy outlets like OANN, that any law is then seen as some draconian overreach of government power."
The RNC could act as a barrier to the Cult of Trump and set the party on a sane and responsible course. But it hasn’t, and probably won’t.
But it has happened before.
Vaccines continue to remain the No. 1 preventative measure to combat COVID. We need every eligible Nebraskan to get fully vaccinated and boosted to protect each other.
Madison Kinkaid writes: "As the world continues to warm, we look to new energy sources to fuel our needs."
Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold writes: "Based on recent GCHS success in leveraging investments to receive competitive grants and contracts, an independent outside economic impact projection shows that the state’s one-time investment would create 220 high-wage, high-skill, high-demand jobs statewide."
While the role of Omaha may have been brief, its status as a gateway to the west and pivotal role in providing the logistical support made its contribution critical to the success of the hunt.
State Sen. Mike Flood says he hopes to advance further pro-life legislation during the 2022 legislative session.
Pat Loontjer writes: "The economic impact and jobs casinos claim are not in addition to existing local economic activity but in place of it. Gambling dollars do not drop from the sky. They come from local gamblers whose spending patterns change when slot machines move in, at the expense of local business receipts."
The last two years have taught us that we don’t have the luxury of working in silos any longer.
Kenneth Keith writes: "We once again have the opportunity to rise to the occasion, to come together in the face of adversity."
Gov. Pete Ricketts: "On behalf of all Nebraskans, thank you to members of the Nebraska National Guard for your dedicated service to our state."
Today, our state and our nation both face pressing needs for which the University of Nebraska at Omaha is in a strategic position to provide solutions.
State Sen. Megan Hunt plans to introduce legislation removing Nebraska's legal hurdles to abortion.
Dr. Arwa Nasir is a professor of pediatrics at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.