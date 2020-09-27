Midlands Voices: SNAP benefits have important role in rural economies

Not only is the state putting these rural families in a hard spot; it is also missing out on an effective support for businesses hit hard by the pandemic. In normal times, SNAP is an important driver in rural economies. The dollars spent at a small-town grocery store help keep their doors open and, in so doing, support what may be the only place to buy fresh food for miles.

According to a well-known study by economist Mark Zandi, “Expanding food stamps is the most effective way to prime the economy’s pump.” Every $1 of SNAP benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, translates to a $1.84 increase in gross domestic product. The money allotted through SNAP, since it is going to the families who need it most and has to be used on food, enters the local economy within a matter of weeks rather than being stashed away. Furthermore, USDA research has shown a positive benefit on rural employment when funding is increased.