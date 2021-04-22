Midlands Voices: SNAP is a vital tool to address Nebraska food insecurity

Farm families are also overrepresented among SNAP recipients. It’s sad irony; in Nebraska with the food production as our primary industry, food insecurity is more pervasive in our rural countryside than in urban areas.

SNAP benefit eligibility is determined using a household’s gross and net income numbers. In 1996 the broad-based categorical eligibility was set at 130% of gross income. Twenty-five years later Nebraska is among 20 states that have retained the original 130% of gross income limits. During this quarter-century, 30 states raised the gross income limit to as high as 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL).

In the Midwest, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota still use 130% of gross income eligibility limit. However, Iowa and Minnesota have limits of 160% and 165% respectively. Colorado, North Dakota and Wisconsin use a gross income eligibility limit of 200% of the FPL.

SNAP benefits are fully funded by the federal government and, as such, the only cost to the state is a 50/50 match with Uncle Sam for administrative costs. However, as part of the most recent stimulus package, the federal government is providing additional funding to states for SNAP administration. Thus, Nebraska will receive $3 million for SNAP administrative costs through 2023.