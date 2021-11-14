Midlands Voices: SNAP program is essential in supporting rural America's economy

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides nutrition assistance payments to one in every eight Americans each month. Formerly known as food stamps, we often misunderstand the program to favor urban residents. The facts state otherwise.

According to the American Community Survey, approximately 16% of rural households use SNAP benefits. In comparison, only 13% of metro households do the same. In these rural households, the large majority of benefits allocated are assisting vulnerable populations, including children, seniors and people with disabilities.

For small-town and rural grocery stores, SNAP dollars help keep the doors open and, in doing so, support what may be the only place to buy fresh food for miles. Having the benefit also allows rural households to use the money they would normally spend on food for other goods and services on Main Street, helping keep those community assets open for all residents.

However, the benefits do not end there. A recent study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service shows that the program also provides a significant boost to the overall rural economy. Researchers examined the household expenses of SNAP recipients between 2009 and 2014 to learn more about how this spending affected local employment, income and more.