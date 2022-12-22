Midlands Voices: Solving the workforce crisis will require a culture shift in higher education

Nebraska and our nation are facing a workforce crisis. This is less of a breaking news story and more like a slow, steady drip of headlines spelling trouble for our economy.

The Nebraska Department of Labor reported record high employment in October with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation. This combination speaks volumes about a national trend: There are not enough workers to go around. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports that if every unemployed American secured employment, we would still be short 4 million workers to fill current openings. To put this in perspective, that’s about four times the total workforce in our entire state.

Compounding the issue is the demand for a well-educated workforce. As of 2020, 35% of all jobs require a bachelor’s degree; a number expected to rise as high as 65% by 2030 if projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics hold true. This means that, to some, higher education may be seen as a necessary step to complete rather than an opportunity for personal and professional growth. Concerns about affordability, accessibility, and an already full schedule can keep potential students from pursuing a promising future.

These concerns have no merit if higher education broadly improves its response to community needs and increases the social mobility of all students. Attending a university is not and should not be equivalent to joining an exclusive club. What it should be is joining a community of those who dream daringly to better themselves and their communities. No matter their background or experiences, it is the drive to follow ambitions that makes someone a learner. As a community, we must work on removing the perception of exclusivity in higher ed because the primary responsibility of a university is educating citizens. Public universities exist to provide accessible and affordable education for the masses.

Today’s learners go beyond high school graduates. Expanding the workforce pool requires us to draw the underserved communities to join higher education. While many students are first-generation college, more than 74% of today’s students are formerly known as nontraditional. The Nebraska State Legislature adopted LR335, pushing for at least 70% of Nebraskans age 25 to 34 to have a postsecondary credential by 2030 (up from 58%). Reaching this goal requires all of us to reflect on the definition of learners and rethink our strategy to achieve this goal.

Several ways exist to expand our workforce. One is to innovate learning modalities and pedagogies. The pandemic introduced challenges but also created opportunities to promote distance learning. Institutions quickly adopted flexible modalities to provide students access. But true flexibility goes further, requiring meeting learners where they are in their career, their education, and their ability to add classes to their busy lives.

This is where microcredentials or workforce development credentials come in. Embraced by institutions nationwide, these smaller modules can enable learners to freshen up their skills at their own pace while quickly earning a credential. Many are stackable, allowing several to count toward a degree if desired. An incremental commitment, compared to a full degree program, can create immediate opportunities for working professionals, busy parents, service members transitioning to civilian life, or anyone thinking higher education is out of reach.

Such efforts should become standard practice across higher education to address the workforce crisis. Flexible offerings, microcredentials, engaging adult learners, and striving to meet learners where they are in life are all ways higher education can respond to our learners’ needs. As a metropolitan urban university, UNO is uniquely positioned to maximize the number of qualified candidates in the workforce pipeline. This requires opening higher education to more people. At UNO, we are clear about this: everyone belongs.

Higher ed is at a critical juncture of driving workforce development. At UNO, we aspire to change the social culture and perception of our industry. We introduced Career Connect to provide students more access to paid internships and hands-on experience without sacrificing a paycheck. We are committed to expanding relationships with employers and the community. For example, we introduced our Future of Work Symposium and our Office of Engagement because we commit to continue direct and honest dialogues in the community.

Meeting great expectations won’t happen overnight, and there will be a need to adapt as workforce needs shift, but meeting students where they are is the best way we can rewrite the conclusion to the workforce story for the better.