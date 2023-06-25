The article on partisan division in the June 19, 2023, Omaha World-Herald has prompted my response. Having served in the Legislature in 2015-2018 with Sens. John McCollister and Laura Ebke, and currently serving for a second term, I feel I can provide some insight.
The legislative process by its very nature is where thoughts, ideas and ideologies collide. We are a diverse collection of individuals of various cultural values, age, gender, race, economic status, military experience and enough other differences to assure no two of us is exactly the same.
With the conclusion of the 2022 Legislative session, three senators from my 2015 class were term-limited out after having served eight years honorably. These three senators might be considered moderate — or at least more moderate than their successors. A few votes can change the dynamics of any legislative group.
People are also reading…
With new players — even of the same party — comes new values and commitments. As a nation, we are in the midst of a cultural divide of values and groups with a fierce intent never to surrender.
The 108th Nebraska Legislature (2023), unlike any previous Legislature, faced abortion, gender identity, constitutional carry, school choice, significantly expanded school funding, on-going challenges in health care, taxes, finding workers and affordable housing.
Any one of these issues is sufficient to destroy a family over a weekend dinner.
Did we have difference of opinion? Yes! Did we have moments in committees and in the Chamber where we talked, sometimes agreed, while often times not — only on occasion did an issue become heated but never personal. But remember, the process is to make laws to govern all of us. I personally spent time after hours having a beer with members of “the other party.” They invited, and I said yes. We created relationships, and I value these now friends, yet we are most likely not to agree on ideology going forward.
While the 108th Legislature (2023) was contentious given legitimate filibusters, balcony outbursts and loud protest in the Capitol, we welcomed numerous fourth-graders, musical groups and adult visitors from across the state and country.
Partisan division? Yes, more than last session because we had more highly volatile issues we elected to address.
Can we do better as individuals and a legislative body? Yes, but that is life and will always be a challenge.
Concerns we’ve expressed regarding the numerous omnibus bills some called Christmas trees — I call them trains. Speaker Arch rightfully sought to have omnibus bills be consent bills – bills that come out of their respective committee with unanimous support.
Speaker John Arch drew a hard hand but he, along with Brandon Metzler, the new Clerk of the Legislature, exhibited stead hands and stayed above the fray in a successful effort to preserve the institution. I often quoted to others and to myself the words Secretary Madeline Albright spoke to President Barack Obama shortly after his election, “remember you wanted this job.”
OWH Midlands Voices May 2023
Stephen Lazoritz writes, "Memorial Day is an opportunity for the nation to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by those who have given their lives in service to their country. Unfortunately, too many have given in to the “war within” and have taken their own lives."
Veronica Raussin writes, "We must never forget those men and women who made it home, but lost a battle to drug addiction and mental illness."
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon writes, "Memorial Day is a far more somber day because of its true meaning, to honor the fallen who have died defending this nation."
Douglas County Commissioner Roger Garcia writes, "All community residents and voters deserve to have an active voice and representative at all levels of government."
Nebraska Sen. Danielle Conrad writes, "The most effective way to help poor children is to make sure their parents have what they need to provide for them."
UNL Chancellor Ronnie D. Green writes, "Sam’s words, his “credo”, are simple, but profound. And they are highly instructive for all of us: Dream big. Work hard. Stay humble."
Angie Miller writes, "A child who receives literacy support is more likely to experience increased academic growth, is more prepared to articulate their ideas and has more confidence in expressing themselves."
Julie Masters writes, "May is National Older Americans month. A time to celebrate the good things about aging. And yes, there are good things."
Jason Ball, Tim Burke and Bryan Slone write, "Anyone who claims Nebraska’s high tax revenues are an anomaly has not been paying attention."
Brinker Harding writes, "The voices of District 4 will not go unheard."
Emily Patel, M.D., writes, "Medical decision-making should be left to those who are best equipped to make informed, medically appropriate decisions: patients along with their physicians."
Sandy Scofield writes, "What was proposed and adopted by the Trust Board on May 4 is ambiguous, costly to comply with and ignores legislative intent. Quite a step away from the vision of the creators of the Trust."
Midlands Voices: The world is facing uncharted waters, but Nebraska can lead the way towards a solution
Carl Dickinson writes, "We have a lot of work to do to foster an understanding about the food supply, production, and explain how water access is self-protective of all Americans."
Kathleen Erickson writes, "The U.S.-Mexico border is a symbol of our increasingly divided world. We can overcome the division if we recognize our common humanity."
Hannah Hayes writes, "No one will be able to escape the effects of climate change because the environment doesn’t care what degree you hold or stocks you own."
Jan tenBensel writes, "Nationally, Nebraska ranks No. 2 in ethanol production with 24 ethanol plants across the state. The industry employs Nebraskans in rural areas of the state."
Rebecca Fahrlander, Ph.D., writes, "We are responsible for our behavior. But there are also structural, technological and situational components to this bad behavior."