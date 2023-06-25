The article on partisan division in the June 19, 2023, Omaha World-Herald has prompted my response. Having served in the Legislature in 2015-2018 with Sens. John McCollister and Laura Ebke, and currently serving for a second term, I feel I can provide some insight.

The legislative process by its very nature is where thoughts, ideas and ideologies collide. We are a diverse collection of individuals of various cultural values, age, gender, race, economic status, military experience and enough other differences to assure no two of us is exactly the same.

With the conclusion of the 2022 Legislative session, three senators from my 2015 class were term-limited out after having served eight years honorably. These three senators might be considered moderate — or at least more moderate than their successors. A few votes can change the dynamics of any legislative group.

With new players — even of the same party — comes new values and commitments. As a nation, we are in the midst of a cultural divide of values and groups with a fierce intent never to surrender.

The 108th Nebraska Legislature (2023), unlike any previous Legislature, faced abortion, gender identity, constitutional carry, school choice, significantly expanded school funding, on-going challenges in health care, taxes, finding workers and affordable housing.

Any one of these issues is sufficient to destroy a family over a weekend dinner.

Did we have difference of opinion? Yes! Did we have moments in committees and in the Chamber where we talked, sometimes agreed, while often times not — only on occasion did an issue become heated but never personal. But remember, the process is to make laws to govern all of us. I personally spent time after hours having a beer with members of “the other party.” They invited, and I said yes. We created relationships, and I value these now friends, yet we are most likely not to agree on ideology going forward.

While the 108th Legislature (2023) was contentious given legitimate filibusters, balcony outbursts and loud protest in the Capitol, we welcomed numerous fourth-graders, musical groups and adult visitors from across the state and country.

Partisan division? Yes, more than last session because we had more highly volatile issues we elected to address.

Can we do better as individuals and a legislative body? Yes, but that is life and will always be a challenge.

Concerns we’ve expressed regarding the numerous omnibus bills some called Christmas trees — I call them trains. Speaker Arch rightfully sought to have omnibus bills be consent bills – bills that come out of their respective committee with unanimous support.

Speaker John Arch drew a hard hand but he, along with Brandon Metzler, the new Clerk of the Legislature, exhibited stead hands and stayed above the fray in a successful effort to preserve the institution. I often quoted to others and to myself the words Secretary Madeline Albright spoke to President Barack Obama shortly after his election, “remember you wanted this job.”