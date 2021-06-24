Midlands Voices: Sports is one of Omaha area's tools to promote diversity and fellowship

When I became a professional sports owner in Omaha, I vowed to embed myself in the community to truly understand the fabric, culture and people of this amazing metro. I began to do that when I purchased the Omaha Storm Chasers in 2012. When I brought the professional soccer team, Union Omaha, to the metro in 2019, I discovered a whole new aspect of the city, and I’ve had the opportunity to spend more time with younger populations and diverse demographics. I consider Omaha my adopted city; it feels like home. One consistent theme I have heard is that Omaha is not diverse enough and it was losing residents who hold bachelor’s degrees to other cities. But I never knew why.

On May 7, I attended the second annual Aksarben Stakeholders Meeting, hosted by the Aksarben Foundation, convening leaders to address workforce development. What I heard that day was that “brain drain” is a real threat to our city’s efforts to build for the future. In 2019, 2,565 Nebraskans with bachelor’s degrees relocated to other states. Why are cities like Denver, Austin and Chicago luring away young Nebraskans? The answer: culture and quality of life for young professionals. Among other things, young professionals value a diverse workplace.