Midlands Voices: State board should remove the comprehensive sex ed proposal

The board must not allow standards with worthy objectives such as improving bodily health and forming healthy relationships to be hijacked with comprehensive sex education.

Comprehensive sex education proposals have been repeatedly rejected by the Nebraska Legislature, and a majority of our state senators were right to ask the board to remove all sex education and ideologically motivated content from the draft health standards.

We can teach children basic biological facts and to be kind and respectful toward all people without introducing kids to politically motivated and sexually explicit content at very young ages.

If children are being bullied at school because they don’t conform to sex stereotypes or have interests that differ from their peers, schools should address this through their anti-bullying policies. Fostering a culture of respect for differences will help kids understand that they can be themselves without needing to reject their body through permanent, life-altering hormone therapy and surgery.