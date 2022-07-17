 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midlands Voices: State colleges working for Nebraska

Wayne State College

Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, is part of the Nebraska State College Systems.

As the Chancellor of the Nebraska State College Systems (NSCS), I’m pleased to announce that we recently released our economic impact report, identifying the collective impact for Chadron, Peru and Wayne State Colleges. This independent report illustrates that the NSCS adds $564.8 million in income to the Nebraska economy each year, demonstrating that your State Colleges are working for Nebraska.

This report emphasizes how vital the colleges are, not only for students but for continuing to cultivate a thriving workforce and growing local economies in Nebraska. With an annual state investment of just under $56 million to support the state colleges, the NSCS generated $10 of economic impact for every $1 invested. The NSCS’ overall return on investment and jobs supported by industry are featured in the report.

Almost 10,600 Nebraska jobs are supported by the economic impact of the NSCS, meaning that the colleges and their students support one out of every 127 jobs in Nebraska.

Paul Turman, Ph.D.

Individuals who attend Chadron, Peru, or Wayne State College are also more likely to stay in the state after they graduate. In fact, 83% of Nebraska residents who graduate from one of these three colleges live and work in Nebraska one year after graduation, thereby adding considerable growth to our state economy and providing well-prepared workers in high-demand sectors.

In addition to statewide impacts, our colleges offer students tremendous educational and career benefits, rivaling those offered across the United States.

The average state college bachelor’s degree graduate will see annual earnings $22,100 higher than a person with a high school diploma or equivalent working in Nebraska. Over a working lifetime, the benefits of a bachelor’s degree over a high school diploma will amount to an undiscounted value of $928,200 in higher earnings per graduate.

As open access institutions providing anyone with a GED or high school diploma the opportunity to receive a four-year postsecondary education, the NSCS is uniquely positioned to offer affordable access to critical workforce skills and contribute to the overall health and wellbeing of our state and its residents.

Investment in the state colleges enriches people’s lives, serves their communities, and works for the benefit of Nebraska.

This report affirms how significantly the contributions of Chadron, Peru and Wayne State Colleges directly fuel the Nebraska economy. I urge you to visit nscs.edu/workingforne to download the complete report and learn more about how state colleges are working for Nebraska.

Paul Turman, Ph.D., is the chancellor of Nebraska State College System.

