Midlands Voices: State must opt into rental assistance before it's too late

The COVID-19 public health crisis has made Nebraska communities vulnerable. Many of our neighbors struggle to access affordable food and keep a roof overhead while performing essential work for our communities. Despite overwhelming evidence that Nebraskans continue to need support, our state consistently fails to accept opportunities to help provide it.
Perhaps the best example is when the state prematurely ended additional federal support for individuals drawing on unemployment insurance. While that justifiably garnered a lot of attention, unfortunately, there is a pattern of inexplicably turning away needed resources.
Earlier in the pandemic, the state decided to opt-out of additional food supports, including emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program allotments, which provided additional food benefits to enrollees. Only after the community came together and objected to opting out of this support did the state take it up once again. When Gov. Pete Ricketts ended the statewide emergency declaration in June, emergency allotments ended again, turning down the option to continue receiving the support as 36 other states did.
More recently, the governor announced he will reject more than $120 million in additional emergency rental assistance earmarked by the federal government specifically for Nebraska. This money can be used to assist low-income renters over the next three and a half years. Nebraska’s first allocation of emergency rental assistance has also gone drastically underutilized. While other grantees of the same funds have spent their entire allocation, Nebraska has distributed less than 10% of its initial $158.5 million. This is not because community members do not need the money, but because the state was not prepared to competently assist such a high volume of Nebraskans. Unless the state increases its efforts to distribute what rental assistance is left, those funds will expire in September.
There is a misconception that the hardships created by a global pandemic have somehow failed to affect Nebraska and Nebraskans. This has been evidenced by the state’s early decision to stop reporting COVID-19 information on the state dashboard and by touting our state’s low unemployment rate. Despite this misconception, Nebraska continuously faces the same hardships as the rest of the nation. In the face of the new, more contagious omicron variant, Nebraskans continue to need support to survive the impact of the pandemic.
The refusal to take federal money earmarked for Nebraskans, and the inability or unwillingness to effectively distribute the assistance we have opted into, has a disproportionate impact on communities outside of Douglas and Lancaster Counties. Due to the failure to distribute available rental assistance to Nebraska renters throughout the state, much of the available money is being sent to Douglas and Lancaster Counties, including Lincoln and Omaha, even though these communities have received their own funds to provide rental assistance.
Moreover, refusing to accept federal funds leaves the money with the federal government. In some cases, this results in other states receiving the funds, earmarked for Nebraska, to help their residents. This is why only one other state in the U.S. has refused to accept this money for its residents. While other communities in Nebraska — including Douglas and Lancaster Counties, Lincoln, and Omaha — are taking advantage of these federal options, the rest of the state has not received the same benefit. By refusing federal relief funds and poorly distributing what funds the state has accepted, we are causing unnecessary harm to Nebraskans across the state
The state’s decisions are made with little transparency — often made without those directly impacted even being made aware that these critical funds would be available to them had the state not opted out. These decisions should be made with the input of Nebraskans.
While we have missed the boat on some of these opportunities, we can still ensure that Nebraskans are served. The state can increase its efforts to distribute rental assistance funds that remain available until September of this year, and we can still opt-in to receive additional emergency rental assistance funding to support renters in rural communities. Based on Gov. Ricketts’ announcement that he has no intention to opt into these funds, it is incumbent upon the Legislature to act to ensure our communities are supported. The deadline to accept this money comes at the end of March, and time is of the essence.
Nebraska must do better. These funds are an opportunity to start.
Midlands Voices January 2022
Becky Gould is executive director of Nebraska Appleseed, a nonprofit organization that fights for justice and opportunity for all Nebraskans.