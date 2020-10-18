Midlands Voices: State prison system must better address COVID threat

The devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic has served to highlight the importance of these considerations given the disproportionate impact to the incarcerated in Nebraska, and deepens the call for needed attention to, and the care and well-being of, this vulnerable population. This is especially important given that with the new cases of being reported in Nebraska prisons, more than 150 state prison workers have now tested positive for the virus. The agency says on its website that at least 231 inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Oct. 1. One inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has died.

More than anything thing else, the NDCS seems to be lurching through the COVID-19 pandemic with equal parts of denial and a reluctance to act forcefully to address the totality of these issues, and now finds itself incapable of realistically and decisively responding to the challenges that they present, that being the protection, safety and mental well-being of its workers, the incarcerated and the communities that it serves.