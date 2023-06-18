In a legislative session where the fiscal debate was marked by some historically big-ticket items, state leaders often mentioned there was “something for everyone.” But in the end, these votes did not always reflect the spending and investment priorities of hard-working Nebraskans or their pocketbook concerns.

On a positive note, the Legislature set aside a historic investment in education. The $1.25 billion designated for the Education Future Fund is intended to sustain a long-term commitment to provide foundation aid for each student and bolster the state’s share of costs for special education for years to come, among other education investments.

But even with the state’s bank account still bolstered by an influx of federal relief dollars, the opportunity to make similar, sweeping investments in the health and well-being of everyday Nebraskans this year was swallowed up by other big commitments. The Legislature added $575 million to funds already designated to build a canal to capture water from the South Platte River in southwest Nebraska and $96 million more to construct a new state prison.

And senators again prioritized bills that extend major future tax breaks for the wealthy, for property owners and out-of-state corporations.

This session, the needs of all Nebraskans were leveraged to make room for regressive tax cuts. On the very eve of lawmakers voting on the tax breaks, Gov. Jim Pillen vetoed a 2% increase in Medicaid provider rates, eliminated funding designated for workforce housing across Nebraska and pulled back a $1 million investment to support pregnant homeless teens. In his veto message, Pillen said the cuts were necessary to balance a budget that began with a surplus of $1.9 billion.

The tax breaks passed this year include a child care tax credit that would benefit up to 15,000 kids, a modest start in addressing the burden of child care expenses for working families. But let’s be clear, cutting the top income tax rates, dedicating more money for property tax credits and diverting public funds to support private school vouchers will primarily benefit the wealthy and out-of-state corporations.

Modeling suggests that by 2027, when the income tax cuts passed this year are fully implemented, three-quarters of the benefits will flow directly to the top 20% of the state’s earners, those with annual incomes of at least $138,000. The “one-percenters,” those earning more than $600,000, will alone swallow up one-fourth of the benefits.

These tax cuts come with a significant cost, taking $559 million from state revenues in the next biennium, $1.5 billion in the two years to follow and even more down the road. And in carving out room for the tax cuts in this year’s budget, lawmakers drained Cash Reserve funds to the point that what’s left in two years won’t meet the 16% threshold of General Fund expenditures that’s recommended as a cushion in the state’s rainy day fund.

Currently, the state appropriates about $5.3 billion from its General Fund each year to pay employees, pave roads and repair bridges and fund other programs important to all Nebraskans.

As the tax cuts escalate, what will happen to health care and other state services? Will legislators be able to keep their pledge to K-12 education and a new commitment to fund community colleges? Without revenue growth, it’s hard to see how these obligations can be sustained.

Elections matter, and this session, lawmakers prioritized slashing revenues in ways that will make it harder to improve housing and child care options, especially in the next economic downturn. Years from now, when many new senators are in those chairs, we hopefully won’t all have to pay for what this year senators marketed as “something for everyone.”