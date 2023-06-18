In a legislative session where the fiscal debate was marked by some historically big-ticket items, state leaders often mentioned there was “something for everyone.” But in the end, these votes did not always reflect the spending and investment priorities of hard-working Nebraskans or their pocketbook concerns.
On a positive note, the Legislature set aside a historic investment in education. The $1.25 billion designated for the Education Future Fund is intended to sustain a long-term commitment to provide foundation aid for each student and bolster the state’s share of costs for special education for years to come, among other education investments.
But even with the state’s bank account still bolstered by an influx of federal relief dollars, the opportunity to make similar, sweeping investments in the health and well-being of everyday Nebraskans this year was swallowed up by other big commitments. The Legislature added $575 million to funds already designated to build a canal to capture water from the South Platte River in southwest Nebraska and $96 million more to construct a new state prison.
People are also reading…
And senators again prioritized bills that extend major future tax breaks for the wealthy, for property owners and out-of-state corporations.
This session, the needs of all Nebraskans were leveraged to make room for regressive tax cuts. On the very eve of lawmakers voting on the tax breaks, Gov. Jim Pillen vetoed a 2% increase in Medicaid provider rates, eliminated funding designated for workforce housing across Nebraska and pulled back a $1 million investment to support pregnant homeless teens. In his veto message, Pillen said the cuts were necessary to balance a budget that began with a surplus of $1.9 billion.
The tax breaks passed this year include a child care tax credit that would benefit up to 15,000 kids, a modest start in addressing the burden of child care expenses for working families. But let’s be clear, cutting the top income tax rates, dedicating more money for property tax credits and diverting public funds to support private school vouchers will primarily benefit the wealthy and out-of-state corporations.
Modeling suggests that by 2027, when the income tax cuts passed this year are fully implemented, three-quarters of the benefits will flow directly to the top 20% of the state’s earners, those with annual incomes of at least $138,000. The “one-percenters,” those earning more than $600,000, will alone swallow up one-fourth of the benefits.
These tax cuts come with a significant cost, taking $559 million from state revenues in the next biennium, $1.5 billion in the two years to follow and even more down the road. And in carving out room for the tax cuts in this year’s budget, lawmakers drained Cash Reserve funds to the point that what’s left in two years won’t meet the 16% threshold of General Fund expenditures that’s recommended as a cushion in the state’s rainy day fund.
Currently, the state appropriates about $5.3 billion from its General Fund each year to pay employees, pave roads and repair bridges and fund other programs important to all Nebraskans.
As the tax cuts escalate, what will happen to health care and other state services? Will legislators be able to keep their pledge to K-12 education and a new commitment to fund community colleges? Without revenue growth, it’s hard to see how these obligations can be sustained.
Elections matter, and this session, lawmakers prioritized slashing revenues in ways that will make it harder to improve housing and child care options, especially in the next economic downturn. Years from now, when many new senators are in those chairs, we hopefully won’t all have to pay for what this year senators marketed as “something for everyone.”
OWH Midlands Voices May 2023
Stephen Lazoritz writes, "Memorial Day is an opportunity for the nation to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by those who have given their lives in service to their country. Unfortunately, too many have given in to the “war within” and have taken their own lives."
Veronica Raussin writes, "We must never forget those men and women who made it home, but lost a battle to drug addiction and mental illness."
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon writes, "Memorial Day is a far more somber day because of its true meaning, to honor the fallen who have died defending this nation."
Douglas County Commissioner Roger Garcia writes, "All community residents and voters deserve to have an active voice and representative at all levels of government."
Nebraska Sen. Danielle Conrad writes, "The most effective way to help poor children is to make sure their parents have what they need to provide for them."
UNL Chancellor Ronnie D. Green writes, "Sam’s words, his “credo”, are simple, but profound. And they are highly instructive for all of us: Dream big. Work hard. Stay humble."
Angie Miller writes, "A child who receives literacy support is more likely to experience increased academic growth, is more prepared to articulate their ideas and has more confidence in expressing themselves."
Julie Masters writes, "May is National Older Americans month. A time to celebrate the good things about aging. And yes, there are good things."
Jason Ball, Tim Burke and Bryan Slone write, "Anyone who claims Nebraska’s high tax revenues are an anomaly has not been paying attention."
Brinker Harding writes, "The voices of District 4 will not go unheard."
Emily Patel, M.D., writes, "Medical decision-making should be left to those who are best equipped to make informed, medically appropriate decisions: patients along with their physicians."
Sandy Scofield writes, "What was proposed and adopted by the Trust Board on May 4 is ambiguous, costly to comply with and ignores legislative intent. Quite a step away from the vision of the creators of the Trust."
Midlands Voices: The world is facing uncharted waters, but Nebraska can lead the way towards a solution
Carl Dickinson writes, "We have a lot of work to do to foster an understanding about the food supply, production, and explain how water access is self-protective of all Americans."
Kathleen Erickson writes, "The U.S.-Mexico border is a symbol of our increasingly divided world. We can overcome the division if we recognize our common humanity."
Hannah Hayes writes, "No one will be able to escape the effects of climate change because the environment doesn’t care what degree you hold or stocks you own."
Jan tenBensel writes, "Nationally, Nebraska ranks No. 2 in ethanol production with 24 ethanol plants across the state. The industry employs Nebraskans in rural areas of the state."
Rebecca Fahrlander, Ph.D., writes, "We are responsible for our behavior. But there are also structural, technological and situational components to this bad behavior."