Midlands Voices: State should have held fast on child care classroom limits

The recent Omaha World-Herald article “Nebraska child care providers say proposed rules could limit spots, raise costs,” addressed the pushback from Nebraska child care directors regarding the new DHHS-proposed regulations, with many voicing their concerns over reducing the number of children per classroom at their centers.
DHHS representatives initially reported that the research shows the positive impact of small class sizes for young children, but recently announced that they would not be mandating classroom size changes in child care centers. DHHS caved to the pressure instead of doing what is best for young children in Nebraska.
Nebraska is currently one of the few states that does not have maximum group size requirements. If passed, the new regulations would have limited classrooms to eight infants, 12 toddlers and 20 preschoolers. When there are fewer children in each classroom, individual needs are more likely to be met. A smaller class size is especially helpful for a child who may need additional teacher assistance due to a variety of factors, including behavior challenges and developmental delays.
Even when ratio guidelines are met, too many children in one room can be extremely overwhelming. If DHHS updated the regulations and required smaller class sizes, teachers would be more likely to meet the needs of the children in their care, increasing the overall quality of care at the center.
By taking a strong stance against these proposed regulations, it appears that Nebraska child care directors, as well as several early childhood organizations, do not want what is best for Nebraska children. Yes, there are financial implications for child care centers due to decreased slots, but the main focus should be on providing a positive and enriching environment for the young children they serve. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, smaller class sizes in child care centers are associated with more developmentally appropriate classroom activities, more responsive and stimulating behaviors, and an increase of overall communication with individual children.
While there are many high-quality child care centers in Nebraska, we must not forget about the licensed centers in the state that are struggling with limited resources and frequent turnover, and have several children of a variety of ages sharing a small space. Often this occurs in child care centers that serve low-income families in Omaha, Lincoln and in rural communities. The new DHHS regulations regarding class size would have helped those families who need it most. Smaller class sizes for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers provide opportunities for children to develop a strong connection with their caregiver, which is especially crucial for those who have experienced trauma or who may not have a consistent caregiver at home. In addition, child care teachers who have already expressed extreme burnout and are considering leaving the field would have fewer children to manage and more time to build those meaningful relationships.
My past experience as an administrator working with child care centers in Omaha opened my eyes to the reality of child care. In some organizations, it is more important to maintain funding and keep a positive image than to focus on the well-being of the children. Health and safety violations go unreported. Toxic teachers continue to stay employed because there are no other options. Infants and toddlers are combined into one room and are not properly supervised.
I often share with Nebraska parents who are considering enrolling their child in a center to take the time to visit the organizations, meet the directors and the teachers, ask about staff turnover, review the classroom management system, study the curriculum, and of course, ask about classroom ratios and class sizes. I have heard countless stories from parents who are concerned about large class sizes and worry that children are not adequately supervised. Nebraska parents deserve to have their children in a safe environment where their individual needs are met, especially when we consider the cost of child care.
Review the pages of negative and disciplinary actions on the DHHS website, and you will see that child care centers in Nebraska are far from perfect. Recent Nebraska child care violations include environmental safety infractions, failing to meet staff qualifications, use of prohibited forms of discipline, and countless violations that focus on a lack of supervision of children.
Decreasing the number of children in classrooms would have been a step in the right direction, and those who are advocates for young children should not have been fighting the proposed DHHS regulations.
Jennifer Sturgeon, Ed.D., a Bennington resident, is a longtime specialist in early childhood development and education.