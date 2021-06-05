Midlands Voices: State should have held fast on child care classroom limits

By taking a strong stance against these proposed regulations, it appears that Nebraska child care directors, as well as several early childhood organizations, do not want what is best for Nebraska children. Yes, there are financial implications for child care centers due to decreased slots, but the main focus should be on providing a positive and enriching environment for the young children they serve. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, smaller class sizes in child care centers are associated with more developmentally appropriate classroom activities, more responsive and stimulating behaviors, and an increase of overall communication with individual children.

While there are many high-quality child care centers in Nebraska, we must not forget about the licensed centers in the state that are struggling with limited resources and frequent turnover, and have several children of a variety of ages sharing a small space. Often this occurs in child care centers that serve low-income families in Omaha, Lincoln and in rural communities. The new DHHS regulations regarding class size would have helped those families who need it most. Smaller class sizes for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers provide opportunities for children to develop a strong connection with their caregiver, which is especially crucial for those who have experienced trauma or who may not have a consistent caregiver at home. In addition, child care teachers who have already expressed extreme burnout and are considering leaving the field would have fewer children to manage and more time to build those meaningful relationships.