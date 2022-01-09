Midlands Voices: State's investments would propel UNMC initiatives

UNMC also wants to ensure that Nebraska is the best-prepared for another battle — against emerging infectious disease threats and any other future disasters.

As the current pandemic stretches into its third year, it is inevitable that another type of disaster will occur at some point. Health-care resources will once more be stretched whether that disaster is a December tornado; a train derailment that causes thousands of Nebraskans to be exposed to hazardous chemicals; an overseas conflict that results in tens of thousands of combat casualties returning to U.S. hospitals; or another pandemic.

Regardless of the emergency, UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security (GCHS) seeks to be the preeminent hub for health security expertise in early detection and responding to 21st century threats.

The COVID-19 activities of our academic health center, and in large part the GCHS, have seen us producing science that has informed national and statewide responses. We also have provided technical consultation to Nebraska’s public entities and private businesses to aid them in navigating this pandemic.