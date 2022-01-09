Midlands Voices: State's investments would propel UNMC initiatives

State government will have difficult decisions this spring as it decides which programs and projects to fund.
Two relatively modest one-time investments at UNMC — in pancreas cancer research and care, as well as health security preparedness and response — merit serious consideration by the state. These two initiatives are among several important proposals from the University of Nebraska system, including one that would expand UNMC education programs at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, strengthening the development of health professions workforce for rural Nebraska.
Pancreas cancer is a dreadful disease, and one that has taken the lives of young and old alike, including that of my own father now more than a decade ago.
My family’s story is hardly unique. Pancreas cancer is the fourth-leading cause of cancer deaths in Nebraska. Because it is particularly difficult to diagnose in its early stages, the cancer is usually advanced when patients receive their diagnosis. This makes pancreas cancer among the deadliest not only in Nebraska, but around the globe.
We believe, however, that we can change those odds, and we’re asking for Nebraska’s help to do so.
At UNMC, we have formed a Pancreatic Cancer Center of Excellence to fight this disease.
Already, UNMC and Nebraska Medicine, through the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, are fighting pancreatic cancer with a comprehensive program of research and care. In fact, we’re funded by more than $8 million annually in grants from the National Cancer Institute, and we’re conducting clinical trials using new diagnostics and treatments that were developed in Nebraska. In addition, significant philanthropic support is supporting faculty recruitment and program development for this center.
But we can — and will — do more.
The Pancreatic Cancer Center of Excellence will continue to transform the state-of-the-art care for pancreatic cancer by making diagnoses of the disease at the earliest possible stage and treating it with specific therapies. Patients will be evaluated and receive comprehensive care in a multidisciplinary clinic from a team including surgical, medical and radiation oncologists, as well as genetic counselors, nutritionists and others. Our momentum is such that we were able to recruit Dr. Sunil Hingorani, internationally recognized physician-scientist in pancreas cancer research and care, to spearhead our efforts.
In short, significant resources and human power will be devoted to defeating this terrible disease. UNMC and Nebraska will continue to be at the forefront of this battle.
UNMC also wants to ensure that Nebraska is the best-prepared for another battle — against emerging infectious disease threats and any other future disasters.
As the current pandemic stretches into its third year, it is inevitable that another type of disaster will occur at some point. Health-care resources will once more be stretched whether that disaster is a December tornado; a train derailment that causes thousands of Nebraskans to be exposed to hazardous chemicals; an overseas conflict that results in tens of thousands of combat casualties returning to U.S. hospitals; or another pandemic.
Regardless of the emergency, UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security (GCHS) seeks to be the preeminent hub for health security expertise in early detection and responding to 21st century threats.
The COVID-19 activities of our academic health center, and in large part the GCHS, have seen us producing science that has informed national and statewide responses. We also have provided technical consultation to Nebraska’s public entities and private businesses to aid them in navigating this pandemic.
The GCHS would use the one-time investment on several strategic initiatives, directing half of the funding toward the recruitment and retention of world-class scientists and physicians. It will strengthen and expand strong external partnerships with major funders within the military, other federal government departments and agencies, nonprofit organizations and philanthropic foundations. This investment will keep Nebraska as the premier leader in this area and will further propel the Global Center for Health Security to be the national expert in health-care preparedness and response for all-hazards events.
A corollary benefit is the economic impact of these funds. Based on recent GCHS success in leveraging investments to receive competitive grants and contracts, an independent outside economic impact projection shows that the state’s one-time investment would create 220 high-wage, high-skill, high-demand jobs statewide. This investment would conservatively also add $1.375 million annually to the state tax base.
In short, these two modest, but important, one-time investments will propel growth in two areas important to Nebraska and its citizens. We believe this is a sound investment to make today, and a solid investment to build our future.
Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold is chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.