As a farmer, I know first-hand the hours, dedication and passion it takes to run my operation, but it also takes ingenuity and the willingness to try new technologies.

The United States is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world, having grown our abilities for one farmer to feed more than 166 people, compared to 18.5 people in 1940. In less than 100 years, we are feeding nearly nine times more people. That’s thanks to genetic and technology advancements, being willing to try new ideas and knowing we’ll have to keep finding innovations. The generations before us did it and we will too.

I trust what we grow because it’s the same food I eat and feed my family. If I didn’t understand and fully believe in the science and genetic technology, I would not be growing and taking the chance of harming my soil, livelihood and those I care the most about. With more than 90% of farmers growing genetically modified (GM) crops for nearly 40 years, it’s obvious the confidence we have in the science. The United States has trusted the science and will continue to.

I work to farm with less chemical application and better tillage practices each year. I’m looking out for my soil and farm with the goal to be here for generations to come. I want to be outperformed by the next generation with less tillage, a healthier crop, a shorter growing time and using less inputs and resources. That proves we’re moving headfirst in the right direction.

In February, Mexico moved forward with its ban on GM corn imports, but instead of waiting until 2024 implemented it immediately. Why? The science has proven and continues to prove GM corn is safe. Mexico’s decree alludes to the need for scientific studies to be conducted which investigate the health impacts of consuming GM corn. After decades of global studies, the negative results of GM corn have continued to be absent. Opinions and politics do not override science. This is a control tactic by Mexico and must not continue. Mexico has blatantly ignored the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact and must be held accountable.

We have been persistent that the office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and Ambassador Katherine Tai must submit a technical consultation under the USMCA immediately. The 30-day technical consultation timeline has come and passed. We are in the same place we were in October; this is unacceptable.

There has been no movement with the USTR. We must move forward now. The conversation has been happening in-depth since last summer with a lack of action. Ambassador Tai is still not supporting the farmers that grow the food she eats, is allowing Mexico to break agreements and isn’t doing the job she was appointed to do.

The mission of the USTR is, “to work toward opening markets throughout the world to create new opportunities and higher living standards for families, farmers, manufacturers, workers, consumers and businesses.” What is happening with Mexico will create the exact opposite.

As the number one white corn producing state, this has not only the opportunity to hurt my family’s livelihood and the state economy but the country and even the world as a whole.

During the Proclamation on World Trade Week published May 19, President Biden stated, “my Administration has been laser-focused on working through the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.” He never once mentions protecting the genetic technology and Mexico’s decision to ignore science. Thus, our concerns are that the Biden Administration’s “laser focus” is not on challenging Mexico’s extreme corn decree.

We have been waiting, and we are past the point of waiting. It’s imperative to act now and initiate a technical consultation under USMCA. I will continue to grow crops I know as safe, including GM corn.

As a farmer who grew up loving the land, knowing I wanted to follow the generations before me, I understand the risks, the droughts and the advancements needed to continue the work I do. We must get to work on defending the agreements and opening new markets.